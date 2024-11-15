London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by security staff

London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by security staff. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

One of London's best known nightclub has had its licence suspended over claims a woman was raped by a member of its security staff.

The Met Police made the request to suspend the club's license following the allegations against Heaven, which saw the security officer subsequently arrested at the venue for rape.

It follows another incident in May when three members of the venue’s security team were filmed assaulting a customer in the street.

The legendary nightclub, located on Villiars Street in Central London, has played host to some the world's biggest acts - including Adele, New Order and Lady Gaga.

The woman had reportedly been waiting outside the club for around two hours before being turned away by security and was said to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The incident, which took place earlier this month, saw the security officer then allegedly rape the woman.

People being searched outside Heaven Night Club in London. Picture: Alamy

It was later found that the suspect was not permitted to work in the UK and had no work multi-visit tourist visa.

Westminster Council licensing has now revoked the license following the Met's request, which was made on November 11.

The Met has since said the incidents "raise serious concerns about the venue’s ability to fulfil its obligations to protect its customers" noting serious "safeguarding" concerns.

The nightclub, which has capacity of 1,625, will now have its license revoked for 28 days by Westminster Council.

In a statement posted to social media, Heaven's owner, Jeremy Joseph, said he is "sickened" by the allegations.

He added that the club is "considering our position with regard to an appeal", adding he "can't comment" due to the ongoing criminal investigation but the club "send our thoughts to the alleged victim".

"Our priority is to put new procedures in place to make sure nothing like this happens again & gain the confidence of the Council as we move forward."

Following the claims and the club's license being revoked, the Met said: "Detectives attended Heaven nightclub and the suspect was arrested at the venue for Rape. Subsequent enquiries show that he is not permitted to work in the UK and currently a no work multi-visit tourist visa.

"It appears that he has provided a false name to his employer in order to gain work.

"This is the second serious incident to occur at the venue in recent months.

"On the 07 May 2024 there was an incident that took place in Villiars Street where three members of the security team were filmed assaulting a customer in the street.

"Earlier today, a Westminster Council licensing hearing ruled that the licence for Heaven nightclub off Villiers Street should be suspended for up to 28 days, until a full hearing can take place.

"This will take effect immediately meaning Heaven will not open from tonight onwards," the Met continued.

"The decision, which followed an application from the Metropolitan Police, was made on the grounds of public safety.

It comes as the future of Heaven came under threat earlier this year, amid reports the venue was facing a staggering rent hike of around £320,000.

Reports at the time suggested the club had entered into dispute with the Charing Cross site's landlord, The Arch Company, as a result of a request for an additional £240,000 per year increase — a figure that comes on top of a £80,000 hike that took place in September last year.

Loreen performs on stage at the Heaven Nightclub in London, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

"The hearing heard that in the early hours of Sunday, 1 November a woman was allegedly raped in the vicinity of the venue by a member of security staff. Other staff then allegedly ignored her efforts to report the attack," the Met continued in relation to the latest incident.

"A member of security staff was arrested and has since been charged with rape. He is on remand in prison.

"These incidents raise serious concerns about the venue’s ability to fulfil its obligations to protect its customers, in particular in relation to safeguarding."