London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by security staff

15 November 2024, 17:40 | Updated: 15 November 2024, 18:17

London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by security staff
London nightclub Heaven has license suspended over claims woman was raped by security staff. Picture: alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

One of London's best known nightclub has had its licence suspended over claims a woman was raped by a member of its security staff.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Met Police made the request to suspend the club's license following the allegations against Heaven, which saw the security officer subsequently arrested at the venue for rape.

It follows another incident in May when three members of the venue’s security team were filmed assaulting a customer in the street.

The legendary nightclub, located on Villiars Street in Central London, has played host to some the world's biggest acts - including Adele, New Order and Lady Gaga.

The woman had reportedly been waiting outside the club for around two hours before being turned away by security and was said to be intoxicated at the time of the incident.

The incident, which took place earlier this month, saw the security officer then allegedly rape the woman.

People being searched outside Heaven Night Club in London
People being searched outside Heaven Night Club in London. Picture: Alamy

It was later found that the suspect was not permitted to work in the UK and had no work multi-visit tourist visa.

Westminster Council licensing has now revoked the license following the Met's request, which was made on November 11.

The Met has since said the incidents "raise serious concerns about the venue’s ability to fulfil its obligations to protect its customers" noting serious "safeguarding" concerns.

Read more: Met police officer sacked as three guilty of gross misconduct over accessing Sarah Everard murder files

Read more: FA launches investigation as England fans report 'heavy-handed policing and tear gas' before Greece clash

The nightclub, which has capacity of 1,625, will now have its license revoked for 28 days by Westminster Council.

In a statement posted to social media, Heaven's owner, Jeremy Joseph, said he is "sickened" by the allegations.

He added that the club is "considering our position with regard to an appeal", adding he "can't comment" due to the ongoing criminal investigation but the club "send our thoughts to the alleged victim".

"Our priority is to put new procedures in place to make sure nothing like this happens again & gain the confidence of the Council as we move forward."

Following the claims and the club's license being revoked, the Met said: "Detectives attended Heaven nightclub and the suspect was arrested at the venue for Rape. Subsequent enquiries show that he is not permitted to work in the UK and currently a no work multi-visit tourist visa.

"It appears that he has provided a false name to his employer in order to gain work.

"This is the second serious incident to occur at the venue in recent months.

"On the 07 May 2024 there was an incident that took place in Villiars Street where three members of the security team were filmed assaulting a customer in the street.

"Earlier today, a Westminster Council licensing hearing ruled that the licence for Heaven nightclub off Villiers Street should be suspended for up to 28 days, until a full hearing can take place.

"This will take effect immediately meaning Heaven will not open from tonight onwards," the Met continued.

"The decision, which followed an application from the Metropolitan Police, was made on the grounds of public safety.

It comes as the future of Heaven came under threat earlier this year, amid reports the venue was facing a staggering rent hike of around £320,000.

Reports at the time suggested the club had entered into dispute with the Charing Cross site's landlord, The Arch Company, as a result of a request for an additional £240,000 per year increase — a figure that comes on top of a £80,000 hike that took place in September last year.

Loreen performs on stage at the Heaven Nightclub in London, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)
Loreen performs on stage at the Heaven Nightclub in London, Tuesday, April 18, 2023. (Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP). Picture: Alamy

"The hearing heard that in the early hours of Sunday, 1 November a woman was allegedly raped in the vicinity of the venue by a member of security staff. Other staff then allegedly ignored her efforts to report the attack," the Met continued in relation to the latest incident.

"A member of security staff was arrested and has since been charged with rape. He is on remand in prison.

"It follows another incident in May when three members of the venue’s security team were filmed assaulting a customer in the street.

"These incidents raise serious concerns about the venue’s ability to fulfil its obligations to protect its customers, in particular in relation to safeguarding."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor claims woman who said he 'battered and raped' her in hotel room 'moaned with pleasure'

The economy slowed between July and September, growing by just 0.1%, and shrank during September itself

Starmer admits UK's economic performance is 'not good enough' after economy shrinks in September

CCTV captured the moments before the fatal attack

WATCH: Moment before innocent teens are murdered in street machete attack in case of mistaken identity

Exclusive
The Government is fully rejecting calls to resentence inmates who are serving now-abolished sentences

Government rejects calls to resentence prisoners with no release date, as campaigners warn ministers have ‘blood on their hands’
The King has returned to the Royal Marines training base where he completed his helicopter pilot training 50 years ago

King returns to Royal Marines base 50 years after completing his helicopter training

Metropolitan Police officers found guilty of gross misconduct after accessing of files relating to the case of Sarah Everard.

Met police officer sacked as three guilty of gross misconduct over accessing Sarah Everard murder files

Carl Alesbrook, 19, was found guilty of murdering Elijah Shemwell on 11 July

Teenager handed indefinite jail sentence after shaking partner's baby to death

No 10 has apologised after meat and alcohol were served at a Downing Street event to celebrate the festival of Diwali, held last month

No 10 issues apology after meat and alcohol served at Downing Street event to celebrate Diwali

‘London has turned into something crazy’: Devastation of luxury shop owner after £500k worth of bags stolen in raid

‘London has turned into something crazy’: Devastation of luxury shop owner after £500k worth of bags stolen in raid

Typhoo Tea is on the brink of administration following a decline in sales

Typhoo Tea on brink of administration following decline in sales and factory break-in

Mason Rist and Max Dixon were killed in a mistaken identity attack

Four boys and man, 45, found guilty of mistaken murders of innocent Bristol teenagers Mason Rist and Max Dixon

Pregnant wife forced to direct ambulance to hospital as husband lay dying after driver 'didn't know directions'

Pregnant wife forced to direct ambulance to hospital as husband lay dying after driver 'didn't know directions'

Torrents of water have hit the streets of Portugal's Algarve region

Five minute downpour submerges streets of Algarve as flash flooding continues to devastate Europe

Recent flooding in Spain has been blamed by many on climate change

UN climate summit 'no longer fit for purpose', activists say after Cop29 host says oil is 'gift from God'

Owners Greene King announced last week The Midget in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, would be changed

Row erupts over plans to rename ‘The Midget’ pub after campaigner deemed it offensive - despite it being named after a classic car
Doyle rammed the stolen car into the police officer.

Moment teenage car thief rams police officer off motorbike during chase, leaving PC seriously hurt

Latest News

See more Latest News

From the world's richest man to a 'vaccine sceptic': Trump picks his radical right-wing cabinet.

From the world's richest man to a 'vaccine sceptic': Trump picks his radical right-wing cabinet
Sadiq Khan said Donald Trump should be given 'the benefit of the doubt'

'Let's give Donald Trump the benefit of the doubt,' Sadiq Khan tells LBC after war of words with president-elect
Sadiq Khan said: "I want to thank NX121 and all the other firearms officers" in London

Sadiq Khan thanks police officer who shot dead gangster Chris Kaba and says armed officers 'deserve our support'
Footage of the turbulence onboard the flight has been posted online

Horror moment screaming air passengers lifted out of seats in extreme turbulence as plane forced to turn back
Two typhoon jets tracked the Russian aircraft.

RAF fighter jets scrambled to monitor Russian military aircraft detected near UK airspace

Javier Milei met with Donald Trump

Chainsaw-toting Argentina president Javier Milei becomes first foreign leader to meet Trump since election
Davina McCall has revealed she's undergoing brain surgery today to remove a benign tumour.

Davina McCall going ‘off grid’ as she is undergoing brain surgery after finding ‘very rare’ tumour
People enjoying a walk during snow falling

Snow to hit UK tomorrow as Brits set to shiver in -2C Arctic blast

England fans reported a 'heavy-handed' approach from Greek police.

FA launches investigation as England fans report 'heavy-handed policing and tear gas' before Greece clash
Prince William was met with boos as he left Ulster University on Thursday.

Prince William booed by 'pro-Palestine' protestors during Belfast visit

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The King is celebrating his 76th birthday

William and Kate 'wish very Happy Birthday to His Majesty The King!' as Charles celebrates turning 76
King Charles III attends "Gladiator II" The Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere at Leicester Square

King Charles to open two new food hubs as he celebrates 76th birthday

King Charles attending the Royal Film Performance and Global Premiere of "Gladiator II"

King Charles walks red carpet alone as he appears without Queen Camilla at Gladiator II premiere

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News