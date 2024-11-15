FA launches investigation as England fans report 'heavy-handed policing and tear gas' before Greece clash

England fans reported a 'heavy-handed' approach from Greek police. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

England fans have reported being tear-gassed by police as they entered the Olympic Stadium for the Three Lions’ Nation’s League game against Greece.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Despite around 3,000 England fans travelling to watch the team, many hadn’t entered the stadium by kick-off at 7:45pm.

Fans report being pushed by police with riot shields as they approached the stadium’s turnstiles, leaving them with nowhere to go and little room to move.

The FA has confirmed it is investigating reports of heavy-handed policing.

Read more: France and Israel fans clash amid ramped up police presence in Paris for UEFA Nations League game

Read more: Dad jailed for selling 'dodgy Fire Sticks’ to stream Premier League football compared himself to 'Robin Hood'

"We are aware that some of our fans had a difficult experience outside the ground and are obtaining more information on exactly what happened," the FA said.

Greece fans set off smoke flares in the stands during the UEFA Nations League Group B2 match at the Athens Olympic Stadium. Picture: Alamy

The Football Supporters' Association hit out at officers, accusing them of putting fans in an "unjustifiably dangerous."

A statement read: "Unfortunately, once again, we are having to ask England supporters to send in their witness accounts to ourselves regarding the situation outside of the Athens Olympic Stadium.

"To see the treatment of our fans by local police using shields and tear gas to do something as simple as rearrange a queue, is so incredibly frustrating."

"On a night where we had a great result on the pitch, there is still clearly so much needed to do off it to ensure our supporters aren't put in unjustifiably dangerous situations."

England's Jude Bellingham thanks fans for their support in Greece. Picture: Alamy

Telford resident Jack Loftus told PA News Agency: "It's been mental They went to adjust the queue at the front to make it narrower and longer and just did it with force. They were pushing the crowd amongst the fence.

"They ultimately treat us like animals, then they'll act the victim if there's retaliation. Sick of the foreign police."

Jamie Murray from Bury complained of "heavy-handed" treatment.

"England fans were just queuing to get in. 3,500 through one gate, it hadn't really been thought out," Mr Murray told PA.

"FA officials were just standing watching too."

England comfortably won the match 3-0, with goals from Ollie Watkins, Curtis Jones and an own goal from Greece’s Odysseas Vlachodimos.