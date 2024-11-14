France and Israel fans clash amid ramped up police presence in Paris for UEFA Nations League game

Picture: alamy / x

By Danielle de Wolfe

France and Israel fans clash in stadium despite police ramping up presence following Amsterdam protests.

Clashes broke out between French and Israeli fans around fifteen minutes into the Nations League clash between the two nations in Paris.

French authorities deployed 4,000 additional officers to the streets ahead of the game in a show of force following clashes with pro-Palestine protestors seen in Amsterdam.

The match, which took place at the Stade de France - Paris Saint Germain's home stadium, came amid tight security, with images showing fans draped in Israeli flags clashing with security.

Posting to X, one user uploaded a video with a translated caption that read: "And the first fight of the match with Israeli supporters #FRAISR #StadedeFrance"

Et la première bagarre du match avec des supporters israéliens #FRAISR #StadedeFrance pic.twitter.com/gJDW1UoO0I — Jules KUTOS-BERTIN (@juleskts_) November 14, 2024

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators could be seen outside the stadium amid the increased security, however, skirmishes quickly erupted in the stands during the match.

Undercover French officers were seen to break up fans draped in Israeli flags, although it was not clear whether they were fighting with pro-Palestine protesters.

This breaking story is being updated.