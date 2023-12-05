Swan-ted! Police hunt man caught dragging swan by the neck through park in Wales

A man has been filmed dragging a swan by its neck through a park in Wales. Picture: Facebook

By Emma Soteriou

Police are hunting for a man who was caught dragging a swan by its neck through a park in Wales.

Footage shared online showed the man carrying the swan through a park near Caerphilly Castle on Sunday.

Brandon Ryzy, who filmed the "disgusting" attack, could be heard shouting at the man, telling him to "put it down".

He said the man claimed the swan had "attacked his child" but there were no children around and he suspected he was "under the influence" of alcohol.

The student said he shared the clip in a bid to help identify the man.

Gwent police attended the scene after receiving reports of the incident from bystanders in a nearby pub who also witnessed it.

Officers searched the area but could not find the man. They have since launched an appeal to help trace him.

Warning - footage on link contains swearing and potentially upsetting footage. Viewer discretion is advised.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We did receive this report of concern, where a man had grabbed a swan by the neck, the caller advised he then let it go and it ran back into the water.

"The call came in at about 4.20pm on Sunday 3 December.

"Officers attended and searched the area, the man was not found and enquiries are ongoing to trace him."

Anyone with any information about the attack can call police on 101, quoting 2300411149, or can direct message Gwent Police on social media.