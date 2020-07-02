Police hunt for man who robbed and kidnapped teenage girl at Waterloo Station

Police want to speak to this man over the incident. Picture: British Transport Police

By EJ Ward

Police have launched a manhunt after a teenage girl was kidnapped and robbed at Waterloo Station in London.

The victim, in her late teens, was approached by a man at the station at around 2:30pm on Wednesday.

The man initially asked her for help but started to follow her when she ignored him.

He grabbed the teen by her arm and forced her to top-up his Oyster card.

The assailant then forced her to board a Jubilee line tube to Westminster station where she victim was able to alert station staff between 3:45pm – 3:50pm.

As she did this the suspect walked away and exited the station.

Detectives from the British Transport Police believe the man in the CCTV images released today may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who recognises the man, or anyone with information, can contact BTP by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference number 301 of 01/007/20. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.