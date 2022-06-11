Police hunt for two men who 'tried to abduct four-month-old baby from pushchair'

11 June 2022, 17:03

Police are hunting two men who attempted to abduct a four-month-old baby
Police are hunting two men who attempted to abduct a four-month-old baby. Picture: Alamy/Google Street View

By Megan Hinton

Police are hunting for two men who attempted to abduct a four-month-old baby in Dorset.

A woman who was walking with a new-born in a pushchair in Evering Avenue, Poole, was approached by two men in a white van at around 3pm on Friday.

Police say the men "got out of the vehicle, grabbed the pushchair and attempted to remove the baby from it".

In a desperate attempt, the mother kicked out at one of the men and they got back into the van, leaving the baby unharmed.

Dorset Police have now launched a public appeal in a bid to catch the suspects.

One of the men is described as white, six feet two inches tall, aged in his 30s and of medium build with short dark brown hair.

He was wearing a black vest, black trousers and black trainers. He had a tattoo on his right hand.

Read more: Police hunt fleeing sex criminal jailed for raping defenceless grandmother in her own home

The second man is described as white, six feet two inches tall and of medium build with short stubble. He was also wearing black clothing as well as a thin silver chain around his neck.

Detective Inspector Katie Starkie, of Bournemouth CID, said: "This was understandably a very distressing incident for the mother involved and we have launched a full investigation.

"At the moment the motive for these men’s actions remains unclear and we are doing all we can to identify them.

"Our enquiries include house-to-house, a review of CCTV footage in the area and forensic work.

"I would urge any residents with home CCTV systems or doorbell cameras, as well as any motorists with dashcam who were in the area, to please check their footage for anything that might assist our investigation.

"I appreciate reports of this nature are likely to cause concern for the local community. There will be an increased police presence in the area as we continue to investigate this incident and officers can be approached by anyone with information or concerns."

