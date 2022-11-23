Police hunt to find man who sexually assaulted a woman on a train before exposing himself to her

Police want to speak to this man after a sexual assault on the tube yesterday. Picture: British Transport Police

By Fran Way

Police are hunting for a man who sexually assaulted a woman on a train before exposing himself to her.

British Transport Police released CCTV images of a man they think will have vital information that could help the investigation.

The incident happened on the DLR line near Royal Victoria station on October 17.

At around 10.25pm, the victim boarded the train at Royal Albert DLR station and a man sat opposite her and started talking to her.

He then sexually assaulted her.

She challenged the man and he moved to a seat across the aisle from her and exposed himself.

If you recognise the man or have any information, contact the BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting the reference number 691 of 17/10/22.