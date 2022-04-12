Police hunt Toyota Prius driver after rape of woman in west London

Members of the public are being urged not to approach Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Asher McShane

Police are hunting for the driver of a white Toyota Prius after a woman was raped in west London.

Members of the public are being urged not to approach Salad Ahmed Mohamed, 36, after the attack around 2am on Thursday morning.

Police said a woman got into a white Toyota Prius in Islington before she was driven to Wormwood Scrubs in West London.

Police said she was raped in the car there. The woman is being supported by specialist officers.

Mohamed is described as black, of slim build and 5ft10in tall.

Detectives also want to trace the white Toyota Prius he was driving. He is known to frequent the Islington, Finsbury Park, and South Tottenham areas.

Anyone seeing him is being urged to call 999 immediately.

Anyone with information which could assist the investigation should call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote CAD768/07APR

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.