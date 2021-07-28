Exclusive

Police memorial honours those who 'run towards danger' to protect us, PM says

28 July 2021, 07:13 | Updated: 28 July 2021, 07:22

By Daisy Stephens

Boris Johnson has told LBC that the police are "indispensable" and deserve being commemorated ahead of the unveiling of a national policing memorial in Staffordshire.

Speaking exclusively to LBC's Nick Ferrari, the prime minister said the memorial was "massively important" to him and the country for remembering and honouring the country's police officers.

"This is massively important to me and the country because we need to remember that our police officers, men and women, are people who run towards danger, who put their lives at risk to keep us safe and that point cannot be repeated often enough," Mr Johnson said when asked about its significance.

"You know that the Peel Centre in Hendon, the Met have a memorial, there's another memorial in London.

"But so far there's been no proper national memorial for police officers at the national arboretum in the way that there are commemorations for so many other services, particularly the armed services.

"I think it's the right thing to do."

Read more: UK can safely relax travel rules for double-jabbed US and EU visitors – aviation firms

The Prime Minister told LBC&squot;s Nick Ferrari that the memorial was "massively important" to him
The Prime Minister told LBC's Nick Ferrari that the memorial was "massively important" to him. Picture: LBC

When asked why the memorial was being built on his watch, the PM told Nick Ferrari: "The police matter hugely to me, but also to our society.

"I think that they are indispensable as part of a society that can be fair and just and equal."

He went on: "Fighting crime is something that is, for me, basic, number one hygiene of government.

"We've got to make sure our streets are safe and getting safer and that depends on supporting our police, loving them and showing that we're looking after them."

The UK Police Memorial, located in the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire, commemorates the courage and sacrifice of over 4,000 UK police officers who have been killed in service since the 1700s.

Wednesday's unveiling of the monument will be attended by Mr Johnson, and all chief constables, along with guest performers Katherine Jenkins OBE and the British Police Symphony Orchestra.

The ceremony itself is scheduled to begin at 1:45pm. The event will be broadcast online from midday.

There is also a separate digital memorial on the UK Police Memorial website.

"Wednesday will be a historic day for our police service," Chair of Trustees at the Police Arboretum Memorial Trust Sir Hugh Orde said.

"After seven years of fundraising and 12 months of construction, we can finally dedicate this beautiful and iconic memorial that pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of all those police officers and staff who have paid the ultimate price."

He added: “As a nation, we owe all those who have laid down their lives to keep us safe and protect us from harm a huge debt of gratitude.

"This memorial will ensure that the memory of those officers and staff who have died lives on in perpetuity."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simone Biles has pulled out from her second event at Tokyo 2020 citing the need to focus on her mental health.

Simone Biles: Gymnast star pulls out of second Olympic final to 'focus on mental health'
A quarter of Brits have not shared a hug in over a year.

One in four adults not been hugged since pandemic began, survey finds
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told LBC's Nick Ferrari that there was more Sadiq Khan could do to tackle knife crime in London.

PM to Sadiq Khan: More could be done to fight knife crime in London
Boris Johnson told LBC he wants to thicken the thin blue line

I want to pay police more but times are tough, PM tells LBC

This photograph provided by UNICEF shows monks from Paro’s monastic body perform a ritual as 500,000 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine gifted from the United States arrived at Paro International Airport in Bhutan

Bhutan fully vaccinates 90% of eligible adults within a week

Julian Assange

Ecuadorian court revokes citizenship for Julian Assange

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The inquiry said the south London council had allowed violence and sexual assault to flourish in its children’s residential homes

Lambeth report: Survivors' group founder reacts to London council child abuse inquiry
Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report

Lambeth child abuse scandal: Ex-Council Leader 'absolutely horrified' by report
NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses

NI protocol not 'as simple as was stated' by Boris Johnson, Shaun Bailey confesses
Lambeth Council: Sexual abuse survivor opens up on LBC

Lambeth Council: Sexual abuse survivor opens up on LBC

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 27/07: Watch again

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

James O'Brien on the 'hypocrisy of old white men' regarding stop and search

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London