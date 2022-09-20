Calls for calm after 16 police injured and 47 people arrested during weekend of violence in Leicester

Police were pelted during trouble on the streets of Leicester on Saturday night. Picture: Social media

By Emma Soteriou

Several police officers were injured and 47 people were arrested in mass disorder between Muslims and Hindu groups in Leicester over the weekend.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Violence broke out between the communities on Saturday night, after weeks of tension following a cricket match on August 28.

Police faced "significant aggression" and some were injured as they dealt with the disorder, the force's chief constable said.

The widespread violence led to 47 arrests.

Some 16 officers and a police dog were injured on Saturday, with policing operations ongoing, Rob Nixon said.

Tensions in Leicester had been simmering for "months" according to Independent MP for Leicester East Claudia Webbe.

But the city has seen no repeat of the scenes from Saturday and Sunday, with Leicestershire Police saying on Tuesday there were "no reports of disorder" overnight.

Read more: Call for calm after mob disorder erupts outside religious centre in Leicester

Writing before the weekend's latest incidents, Ms Webbe again warned of "the risk of escalation if community tensions increase", and claimed people were reportedly using social media platforms to stoke trouble.

She said: "There are reports of incitement to hate being targeted at those of Muslim and Hindu faith, which is being shared on social media to cause fear.

"Places like Facebook and via WhatsApp designed to 'entrap' members of the local community to attend a protest, sparked by hate."

She spoke of one such "protest", adding: "I have no doubt that this fake event was designed to provoke additional clashes and to cause disharmony and distrust."

Our policing operation in the East Leicester area continues. If you have any information on the East Leicester disorder please let us know: https://t.co/xdQLEqqicX



Please only share information on social media which you know to be true. pic.twitter.com/69kaDuM9fi — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 20, 2022

One of the 47 arrested - a 20-year-old man - has been sentenced to 10 months in prison following his arrest during the disorder.

Amos Noronha, of Illingworth Road, Leicester, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Monday morning and pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon.

He was arrested on Saturday night during the police operation in East Leicester.

Police pelted during trouble on the streets of Leicester on Saturday night. Picture: Social media

Mr Nixon said: "This quick charge reflects the hard work the officers have put in, with overwhelming evidence against Noronha.

"The sentence is reflective of the fact that this was a serious offence and he has ended up with time in prison.

"We saw last night a group of people from other cities come to our city to disrupt and cause harm. We will not stand for this unrest in our city.

"There is an extensive policing operation on going, acting on information and reports of gatherings and offering community reassurance.

"Be reassured: we are working to keep you safe and to arrest and bring to justice those that are causing harm in our communities."

Message from Temporary Chief Constable Rob Nixon. We're taking control of the situation in @LPEastLeics, numerous officers and resources are on the ground, and we are calling for calm. pic.twitter.com/hhLOqFMfHn — Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) September 17, 2022

Jonathan Ashworth, Labour MP for Leicester South, called the recent troubles a "dark episode" in a city where he and residents "rightly pride ourselves on celebrating our diversity".

He said: "Attempts to sow division including by those with extremist views will fail and are totally condemned across Leicester.

"We utterly condemn violent incidents on our streets; marches with provocative slogans inciting hate; attacks on places on worship, symbols or religion," he added.

"It has always been the case - re-confirmed from my conversations across communities - that the vast majority of Leicester's Hindu and Muslim communities are law abiding and continue to enjoy longstanding good relations.

"These strengths will help us through this dark episode."