Call for calm after mob disorder erupts outside religious centre in Leicester

18 September 2022, 12:46

Trouble in Leicester as groups of young men pelt police with bottles
Trouble in Leicester as groups of young men pelt police with bottles. Picture: social media

By Stephen Rigley

A call for calm has gone out after police were pelted with bottles following mass disorder between Muslims and Hindu groups in Leicester.

Officers were seen battling to hold back crowds amid tensions involving mainly young men from sections of the Muslim and Hindu communities.

Saturday night's disturbance was the latest to flare up in the city following trouble after an India versus Pakistan cricket match on August 28.

Video showed how an orange flag was pulled down outside a religious building, thought to be the Shivalaya Hindu community centre.

On Sunday morning, a spokesperson for the organisation posted on Facebook: "Yesterday there were scenes of protest, violence and disorderly behaviour by a gathering of large groups of people on Belgrave Road.

"Members of the gathering were seen trespassing the Shivalaya building, vandalising the Shivalaya’s flags and burning them.

"We are shocked and saddened to see such behaviour. Please keep safe, we hope for order, oneness, unity, peace and calmness in our community."

Police pelted during trouble on the streets of Leicester on Saturday night
Police pelted during trouble on the streets of Leicester on Saturday night. Picture: social media

In a video filmed at 9pm on Saturday Leicestershire police chief appealed for calm and urged people not to get involved in the disorder.

He said: "We have had numerous reports of an outbreak of disorder in parts of the east Leicester area of the city.

"There are additional officers en route and dispersal powers and stop search powers have been authorised.‘Please do not get involved, we are calling for calm."

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said two people were arrested on Saturday night and into Sunday morning but reports that a mosque were attacked were untrue.

He said: "Several incidents of violence and damage have been reported to the police and are being investigated.

"We are aware of a video circulating showing a man pulling down a flag outside a religious building on Melton Road, Leicester.

"This appears to have taken place while police officers were dealing with public disorder in the area. The incident will be investigated.

"Two arrests were made – one man on suspicion of conspiracy to commit violent disorder and one man on suspicion of possession of a bladed article. They remain in police custody.

"We are continuing to call for dialogue and calm with support from local community leaders. We will not tolerate violence or disorder in our city."

Claudia Webbe, MP for Leicester East, said: "This is a time for cool heads.‘I implore everyone to go home. We can strengthen our dialogue to repair community relations.

"Your family will be worried for your safety, please accept the advice of the police who are trying to defuse and are calling for calm."

