Police investigate 'no foreign languages' poster put up in Norwich flats after Brexit

Police are investigating the poster. Picture: Twitter

A poster telling residents in a block of flats “we do not tolerate” people speaking other languages has been reported to police.

Copies of the sign were found on doors on all 15 floors of Winchester Tower in Norwich on Friday morning.

A photo of the poster, which was shared on social media, shows that it reads: "As we finally have our great country back we feel there is one that needs to be made clear to Winchester Tower residents.

"We do not tolerate people speaking other languages than English in the flats.

"We are now our own country again and the Queens (sic) English is the spoken tongue here."

"If you want to speak whatever is the mother tongue of the country you came from then we suggest you return to that place and return your flat to the council."

Norwich City Council posted on Twitter on Saturday: "You may have seen a photo of a poster that has appeared in one of our properties.

"Norwich has a proud history of being a welcoming city, and we will not tolerate this behaviour.

"As soon as we became aware of this incident, we reported it to @NorfolkPolice and they are investigating.

A resident, who spoke to the BBC, said the signs were left on fire doors around the entire block before they were removed by a caretaker.