Police investigate shocking video of HMP Wandsworth inmate and female prison guard having sex in cell

Scotland Yard has launched an investigation into the shocking footage. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating a video showing a female prison officer having sex with an inmate in a cell at HMP Wandsworth.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The shocking video which has circulated online shows the woman performing a sex act at the Category A jail in south West London.

The two go on to have sex while the other cellmate films on a mobile phone.

The friend, who is smoking while recording, says: “Guys we've made history, this is what I'm telling you.”

Later in the video he adds: “This is how we roll in Wandsworth.”

Read more: Police hunting for Jay Slater call in volunteers to help with 'massive search' for missing teen on Saturday

Read more: 27 Just Stop Oil activists arrested in coordinated raid after group threatened to disrupt summer holidays

A Prison Service spokesman said: “Staff corruption is not tolerated and the former prison officer allegedly featured in this video has been reported to the police.

“It would be inappropriate to comment further while they investigate.”

The Met Police said: “We have been made aware of a video allegedly filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

“A police investigation is under way. At this early stage there have been no arrests. We are in close contact with the Ministry of Justice.”

Vanessa Frake, former head of security at Wormwood Scrubs, told MailOnline: “This is what is completely wrong with the prison service in this day and age”