Police issue urgent appeal to find mother amid welfare concerns after foetus found on Dorset heath

By Chris Samuel

Police have issued an urgent appeal to find a mother amid concerns for her welfare, after a foetus was found on a heath in Dorset.

Officers received a report of the discovery on Canford Heath, Poole, at 3.50pm on Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed anything in the area near Culliford Crescent has been urged to contact Doreset police to help them find and support the mother.

Chief Inspector Gavin House, of Dorset Police, said: "This is a very sad discovery and our absolute priority now is to locate the mother of the child to ensure she receives the appropriate care.

"I would also ask anyone who witnessed anything in the area of Canford Heath on Thursday, or from anyone with any information to help us find and support the mother."

Dr Paul Johnson, chief medical officer with NHS Dorset, said: "I am appealing directly to her to please contact medical services or the police as soon as possible so that we can ensure she is safe.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have concerns about a family member, loved one, or friend to make contact."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Dorset Police at www.dorset.police.uk/contact or by calling 101, quoting incident number 02:495.

Alternatively, independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling Freephone 0800 555 111.