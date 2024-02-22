Police launch hunt for missing TV presenter amid fears he was ‘being stalked by cop ex-lover’

(Main image) Davies (L) and Baird (R) were last seen on Monday. (Right) A picture posted on Instagram by the couple four days ago. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Police investigating the disappearance of a missing Australian TV presenter and his boyfriend are trying to trace a celebrity blogger-turned police officer who used to date one of them.

The major search effort has rocked Australia, after the bloodied clothes of former TV host Jesse Baird and his boyfriend Luke Davies, 29 were found in a skip 30km from their home in an upmarket Sydney suburb.

Their home has been declared a crime scene.

The missing TV star and his boyfriend were last seen on Monday.

CCTV showed them near their home in Paddington, Sydney. The couple’s clothes were found on Wednesday morning.

Luke Davies has been missing with his boyfriend since Monday. Picture: Instagram

A phone, keys and credit cards were also found in the skip. Police said searches of the home uncovered a ‘large amount of blood’ and blood-stained furniture.

Police want to find Constable Beau Lamarre as part of their investigation. It is understood he took sick leave this week.

Police said in a statement: “Following inquiries, detectives are looking at a line of inquiry that a third person may be able to assist with the investigation.

"Police are currently trying to locate him.

"Detectives will continue to look at all past relationships and associations."

Their disappearance has rocked Australia with the public pleading for them to come home safe. Picture: Instagram

Detective Superintendent Jodi Radmore said: "There has been some sort of incident which has more than likely happened at the Paddington address and that has given us grave concerns for one, possibly both.

"It's very early stages in the investigation. We are still processing the Paddington address. All lines of enquiry are open."

Friends have reported last seeing Jesse Baird on Tuesday and he appeared "fine".

Davies has not been at work since Monday and his family have not spoken to him since that day.

He had worked as a flight attendant with Qantas after recently moving from Brisbane to Sydney.

The company issued a statement, offering support to Davies' colleagues.

They wrote: "Our thoughts are with family, friends and colleagues of our crew member at this very difficult time."