Police launch investigation after man raped in woods on Clapham Common

The incident took place off the Avenue in Clapham Common. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward after a man was raped in a wooded part of South London.

Two men are thought to have been present when the assault took place off the Avenue, on the western edge of Clapham Common at about midnight on Wednesday.

The victim is in his early 30s.

No other information is available on the two men and detectives said it was dark at the time.

The Metropolitan Police's Detective Sergeant Ross Burrell said: "We are determined to identify the person or persons responsible for this horrific crime and seek justice for the victim.

"A significant period of time has passed since the attack occurred but we still think there will be people out there with information that could help.

"We want to hear from anyone who was out on the Common that night and saw or heard anything suspicious."

The incident is being treated as isolated but police are keeping an open mind.

Speaking to potential witnesses, Det Sgt Burrell said: "It does not matter why you were in the area.

"You can be assured that officers will make no judgments and will treat any information you provide sensitively.

"Your information, no matter how small, could be vital. Please make that call."

Call 101 with the crime reference Cad 7542/17Aug or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.