Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father

Police launch murder probe after body of girl, 6, found in house with dead father. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Police have launch a murder investigation after the body of 6-year-old girl was found in a house alongside that of her dead father.

The bodies of Hope Gordon and her father Mark, 36, were found at an address in West Lothian, Scotland, on Monday, with police treating the incident as murder.

Police were called to Harburn Drive, West Calder, on Monday afternoon after the youngster failed to attend Toronto Primary School.

Her death is now being treated as murder following a post-mortem investigation, with Police Scotland have confirmed.

Mr Gordon's death is still being treated as unexplained pending the outcome of a post-mortem examination, which will take place in due course.

No other individuals are being sought by police.

At a press conference on Wednesday, police said they had found nothing to suggest anyone else was involved in the two deaths.

It is understood officers are continuing to make enquiries locally.

Detective Superintendent Grant Hendry, of the Major Investigation Team, said: "Our thoughts remain with Hope's family and friends, along with everyone affected by this tragedy.

"The families are understandably devastated and we are providing them with support through specialist officers at this extremely difficult time.

"Our team of officers continue to carry out enquiries to get answers for the families and at this time, we have no information to suggest anyone else is involved.

"I would ask that anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant you think it is, gets in touch with the police."

Chief Superintendent Gregg Banks, Divisional Commander, said: "This is a shocking and deeply upsetting incident for the families involved, and the impact is felt right across the local community.

"I am grateful for the support received as we methodically complete essential enquires within the house in West Calder to ensure the families and local residents get the answers they deserve, and would ask that the family's privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

"There will continue to be a visible policing presence in the area and I would urge anyone with questions, concerns or information to approach a local officer - they are there to help."