Police make arrest after Sir Captain Tom Moore memorial defaced with faeces

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore. Picture: End Private Jets/Twitter. Picture: End Private Jets/Twitter

By Fran Way

Police officers have made an arrest after what appeared to be faeces and urine was thrown over a memorial to Sir Captain Tom Moore.

Footage of the dirty protest shared on Twitter by group ‘End UK Private Jets’, showed a woman pouring a bucket of murky looking dark orange liquid over a metal statue of Tom Moore in Derbyshire.

The post explained that 21-year-old ‘Maddie’ did the act because ‘every time a private jet takes off, it pours a bucket of [human excrement] on everything Captain Tom stood for’.

BREAKING: End UK Private Jets supporter pours human faceas on Captain Tom memorial. Maddie, 21, former medical student said:



“Every time a private jet takes off, it pours a bucket of shit and blood on everything Captain Tom stood for”#endukprivatejetshttps://t.co/zTzVJ2gu8H pic.twitter.com/4qjpKiyO9n — End UK Private Jets (@EndUKPrivateJet) September 30, 2022

In a fresh update on Sunday evening, the group said she had been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage and escorted to custody by ‘about 18 police officers’.

UPDATE: Maddie has been arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage, and escorted to custody by about 18 police officers. #EndUKPrivateJets



Find out about climate genocide and what to do about, in a zoom, this Sunday (today) at 7:30pm at https://t.co/zTzVJ1YkUz pic.twitter.com/gFT2OK7Oda — End UK Private Jets (@EndUKPrivateJet) October 2, 2022

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a woman had been detained in central London on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

Officers have not confirmed the age of the woman or revealed whether she has been remanded in custody.

The protest sparked a nationwide outcry after Sir Captain Tom became a household name when he set out on a mission to raise money for the NHS.

Captain Sir Tom Moore has died aged 100. Picture: Getty. Picture: Getty

By the time he had reached his 100th birthday he had raised nearly £33m by doing laps of his garden.

The army veteran died in February 2021.