Police make arrest over brutal Gay Village attack

22 August 2021, 17:14

One person has been arrested and police are searching for a further two
One person has been arrested and police are searching for a further two. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A man has been arrested on suspicion of assault following a homophobic attack, as police continue to look for two other suspects.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said a 31-year-old handed himself in on Saturday after the force released the names of three suspects they were looking for in connection with an incident in Birmingham's Gay Village.

Two men, both in their 30s, were attacked with bottles in the early hours of Sunday August 15 after being subjected to homophobic abuse by the occupants of a passing car in Bromsgrove Street near the city centre.

The attack, branded "shocking" and "outrageous" by police, left one of the victims unconscious and the other with nasty cuts.

Police said the man had been arrested on suspicion of wounding and remained in custody.

Officers are still searching for Sohail Khan, 24, and Ishaaq Ayaz, 21, both from Birmingham.

Ishaaq Ayaz and Sohail Khan are still wanted by police
Ishaaq Ayaz and Sohail Khan are still wanted by police. Picture: West Midlands Police

Sergeant Marc Petford said: "We've had a good response to our appeal and I'm grateful for people sharing it far and wide.

"This was a brutal attack and we need to find the people responsible.

"One man has been arrested following our appeal and I would encourage the other two to follow suit and also come and speak to us."

Anyone with information can contact police on 101, quoting log 552 of August 15, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

