Police Manhunt After Woman Punched In Face On London Overground

Police Manhunt After Woman Punched In Face On London Overground. Picture: British Transport Police

Police have released an image of a male suspect as they appeal for information after a woman was assaulted at an overground station in South East London.

British Transport Police officers have released an image after a woman was punched in the face on the London Overground.

The incident happened at 1.45am on Sunday 7 July as the train approached New Cross Gate station.

The victim, aged in her 20s, suffered bruising to the eye.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information that could help their investigation.

Anyone who knows him is asked to contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 and quoting reference 54 of 07/07/19.