Police name mother and daughter found dead in Hounslow

15 December 2020, 22:48

Police have named a mother and daughter found dead in West London
Police have named a mother and daughter found dead in West London. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

A mother and her two-year-old daughter who were found dead in Hounslow, west London have been named by police.

Homicide detectives are investigating the deaths of Shiwangi Bagoan, 25, and Ziana Bagoan, but do not believe anyone else was involved.

The pair were pronounced dead at the scene in Old Meadow Lane, Hounslow, after police and paramedics were called to the scene shortly after 4pm on Monday.

Detective Chief Inspector Helen Rance said: "This is a tragic incident. We are extremely saddened by the deaths of Shiwangi, a young mother, and her daughter.

"Our deepest condolences go to her family, friends and colleagues at this difficult and upsetting time.

"Officers are currently investigating the circumstances around their deaths, and inquiries continue."

