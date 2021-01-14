Iain Dale 7pm - 10pm
Police officer assaulted while shutting down 150-person illegal party
14 January 2021, 18:06
A police officer was assaulted as they tried to shut down an illegal party in Hertfordshire - and the force wants to hunt down the organiser to issue them a £10,000 fine.
Hertfordshire Police launched an operation to shut down the party at around 8pm on Wednesday night after receiving reports of an unusually large number of vehicles parked near a property in Blanche Lane, South Mimms.
Officers entered the house and found around 150 people inside, along with DJ mixing decks and amplifiers - all of which were seized.
Read more: Woman fined for care home visit to elderly mother has fixed penalty notice rescinded
A Section 35 dispersal order was put in place and the gathering - in breach of Covid-19 regulations - was quickly dispersed.
One person was arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer after being injured while dealing with the incident.
Vast amounts of alcohol was also seized, including a stockpile of booze found in a white van that was stopped near the scene.
Read more: Priti Patel says Government is not bringing in new Covid rules 'today or tomorrow'
Officers issued a dozen £200 fixed penalty notices but the force is keen to track down the organiser to issue them the maximum £10,000 fine.
Inspector Kio Bozorgi told LBC: “This is completely unacceptable behaviour and I would like to reassure the community that action is being taken.
"Police have a variety of powers to their disposal which include powers of entry into premises to disrupt such activity."
Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify