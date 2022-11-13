Serving police officer charged with attempted murder as woman rushed to hospital

13 November 2022, 17:20 | Updated: 13 November 2022, 17:24

GMP officers (stock image, right) rushed to a hotel on Brook Street (left)
GMP officers (stock image, right) rushed to a hotel on Brook Street (left). Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Police officer James Riley, 27, has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in a Manchester hotel.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Cops from Greater Manchester Police attended to a hotel on Brook Street, Manchester after 11.30pm on Thursday.

They were told of concern for the woman's welfare.

She is now recovering in hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Manchester police were called to a hotel on Brook Street (pictured)
Manchester police were called to a hotel on Brook Street (pictured). Picture: Google Street View

He is being kept in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Riley has also been suspended and referred to independent watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Lancashire Police added it would be "inappropriate to comment any further at this stage".

Greater Manchester Police attended the scene after 11.30pm on Thursday
Greater Manchester Police attended the scene after 11.30pm on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

At least half a dozen people have been confirmed dead

At least six killed and 50 injured in Istanbul high street "terrorist attack"

Police in Bedfordshire have launched a double murder probe

Two men killed and third injured in Bedfordshire triple stabbing and car attack

Mr Hunt and Mr Sunak are aiming to shore up the country's finances

Tax hikes for all: Every Brit must be braced to pay more, Hunt warns ahead of new budget

Ben Stokes took England to World Cup glory

England win T20 cricket World Cup after Ben Stokes' batting proves too much for Pakistan

Charles led the memorial service at the Cenotaph in Whitehall

King Charles leads Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph for the first time as monarch

Onlookers captured a huge fireball after the crash in Dallas (actual B-17 not pictured)

Six dead as WW2-era bomber and fighter smash in horrifying mid-air collision

Mehran Karimi Nasseri, who inspired The Terminal, has died

Iranian man who inspired Tom Hanks film The Terminal dies in airport he lived in for 18 years

Trump-backed candidates did not perform as well as he would have hoped

Boost for Biden: Democrats hold control of Senate as another Trump-backed candidate loses

Carolynne Hunter (left) and Kate Winslet (right)

Kate Winslet donates £17,000 to mother raising child with cerebral palsy

The Royals have led the nation's tributes to the war dead

Nation prepares to fall silent in memory of war dead on Remembrance Sunday

Around 100 migrants are thought to have arrived today

Record 40,000 migrants have crossed the Channel so far this year

Some care homes refuse to accept visitors, despite the lifting of restrictions

Care homes will be 'forced' to take visitors under new government plans

Noah McAleese was remembered as a "beloved grandson"

Toddler killed after being hit by tractor in 'devastating' incident

King Charles will pay the workers from his personal income

King hands hundreds of lower-paid Buckingham Palace staff £600 cost of living bonus

New Banksys popped up in Ukraine

Banksy in Ukraine: New work by mystery artist appears in destroyed buildings near Kyiv

Jombla has been convicted of rape and ABH

Man repeatedly rapes and beats woman with mobility issues in horrific London attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fears have grown about the damage to a key dam near Kherson

Fears Putin could unleash 'water apocalypse' on liberated Kherson after chunks of key dam 'deliberately destroyed'
Dugin has blasted the defeat in Kherson

'Putin's brain' quotes chilling story about king being killed in threat at Russian despot after Kherson surrender
Dominic Raab faced accusations about his behaviour to staff and 'throwing a Pret salad around'

Upset Ministry of Justice staff accuse Raab of hurling Pret salad during tirade about briefings
Shaun Pinner will join veterans at the Remembrance Sunday service in Whitehall

'A huge honour': Brit POW tortured in Ukraine to join veterans at Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service
Plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes

Council humiliated after plaque dedicated to key workers is riddled with spelling mistakes

Picture of the woman that police are hunting for

Police release CCTV in hunt for woman who left 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office
Matt Hancock said he resigned because he 'knew how people felt'. Picture: ITV/Alamy

Matt Hancock admitted he made ‘big mistake’ when it came to breaking rules after he ‘fell in love’ with his aide
Russian troops have moved out of Kherson

Putin 'offered surrender terms by the West' as his troops retreat from Kherson

Police in Calderdale have launched an investigation into a series of incidents which occurred on Bonfire Night

Police release footage of Bonfire Night mayhem in minutes before teen boy dies 'falling through greenhouse'
Kevin Conroy portrayed Bruce Wayne in Batman: The Animated Series

Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy dies aged 66

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know
Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

This caller 'resents' refugees being given amenities

This caller 'resents' refugees that are being given 'three meals a day' and 'pocket money'

Ben Kentish Talks to teacher about austerity

'I spent £80 of my own money to buy pencils for pupils': This teacher says public services have no money
Ben Kentish talks to veteran who was denied pension

'I just feel used ... I'm worth nothing': This emotional veteran recounts his denial of pension
‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years

‘I just want to live my life,’ says emotional caller trying to get home repairs sorted for over eight years
Omid Djalili: For the IRGC, killing people is as simple as drinking water

Omid Djalili says killing people is as simple as drinking water for Iran's IRGC

Shelagh Fogarty Chilcare Costs

Shelagh Fogarty: You can't be a government that's serious about growth if you can't get childcare right
Shelagh choices

‘There’s no winning’: Shelagh Fogarty opens up about the shaming of women’s choices

Nick Ferrari 11/11/22

Nick Ferrari challenges caller who says Just Stop Oil protesters are 'heroes'

James O'Brien / Culture Class

James O'Brien furiously slams those who label cultural activities "posh"

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

Matt Hancock was ‘hung out to dry’ on I’m a Celebrity, says Iain Dale

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit