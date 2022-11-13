Serving police officer charged with attempted murder as woman rushed to hospital

GMP officers (stock image, right) rushed to a hotel on Brook Street (left). Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Police officer James Riley, 27, has been charged with the attempted murder of a woman in a Manchester hotel.

Cops from Greater Manchester Police attended to a hotel on Brook Street, Manchester after 11.30pm on Thursday.

They were told of concern for the woman's welfare.

She is now recovering in hospital and remains in a stable condition.

Manchester police were called to a hotel on Brook Street (pictured). Picture: Google Street View

He is being kept in custody and will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Riley has also been suspended and referred to independent watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Lancashire Police added it would be "inappropriate to comment any further at this stage".