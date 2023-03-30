Breaking News

Met police firearms officer faces criminal charges over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

30 March 2023, 10:49 | Updated: 30 March 2023, 11:03

Chris Kaba, 24, was due to become a father when he was shot dead by police
Chris Kaba, 24, was due to become a father when he was shot dead by police. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A Met Police officer is facing possible criminal charges over the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba last year.

Mr Kaba, 24, was was shot dead by a police officer in Streatham Hill last September while driving an Audi that had been linked by police to a firearms incident.

He was unarmed and not being treated as a suspect.

Armed officers pursued him after an automatic number plate recognition camera indicated that the vehicle he was driving was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days.

His car was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

Read more: Final photo of beauty queen, 25, who collapsed and died while working at Michael Owen's stables

The officer who fired the bullet that killed Kaba has been suspended.

The police watchdog has now handed over evidence to prosecutors who will decide whether to bring charges.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: "This was a tragic incident and our investigators have been working hard to ensure that our comprehensive investigation has been completed without undue delay and within the six-to-nine-month timeframe we provided.

"Mr Kaba died after he was struck by a single gunshot fired by an MPS officer into the vehicle he was driving.

"During the investigation, the officer was advised they were under criminal investigation for murder and following the conclusion of our investigation we have referred a file of evidence to the CPS to determine whether to charge the officer.

"A referral to the CPS does not necessarily mean that criminal charges will follow. It is now for the CPS to decide, applying the tests in the Code for Crown Prosecutors, whether or not to prosecute the officer.

"Mr Kaba's family and the officer involved have been notified of this development."

In a joint statement, the family of Chris Kaba said: "Our family, alongside the community who have supported us over the past seven months, have been consistent in our call for accountability.

"This step forward is necessary and welcome. We urge the Crown Prosecution Service to do their bit and provide their advice to the IOPC urgently.

"We very much hope that the CPS advise in favour of a prosecution and that the truth will emerge, without delay, through criminal proceedings. Our family and community cannot continue waiting for answers.

"Chris was so loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him before his life was cut short. We must see justice for Chris."

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said his thoughts were with Chris Kaba’s “family, friends and loved ones”.

He added: “Chris had his whole life ahead of him and his death has had a huge impact on Londoners, and in particular Black Londoners, with anger, pain and fear felt across communities, along with a desire for change and justice.

“It was vital that the IOPC fully investigated all the evidence before making a decision, and now that they have referred this case to the CPS, I hope it will be considered as swiftly as possible.”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Julia Wendell selfie alongside picture of young Madeleine McCann

Julia Wendell's Madeleine McCann claims: The story so far

Vatican Pope

Pope ‘progressively improving’ after being admitted to hospital with infection

Jair Bolsonaro

Jair Bolsonaro returns to Brazil after three-month stay in Florida

US Military Helicopter Crash

Casualties reported after US Army helicopters crash during training mission

Russian flag

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Finland Russia Intelligence

Nato hopeful Finland says it has substantially weakened Russian spy operations

Amanda Chibwe died on holiday in Bermuda

British mother of three drowns off Bermuda aged just 31, as family pay tribute to 'beautiful vibrant soul'

Charles gave a historic speech to the German parliament

King Charles thanks Germany 'from the bottom of my heart' for reaction to Queen Elizabeth's death in historic visit

Philippines Ferry Fire

At least 31 dead after ferry fire in the Philippines

Margaret Ferrier faces by-election after Commons standards committee ruling

Ex SNP-MP Margaret Ferrier facing by-election and 30 day Commons suspension after traveling on train with covid

Switzerland Russia Gazprombank

Four bankers convicted over Swiss account of Putin-linked Russian cellist

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius set for parole hearing 10 years after killing girlfriend

Tesco delivery van

Tesco to make big changes to online orders - and it could cost you more

Julia Wendell on Dr Phil (l). A beach like her first childhood memory (top r). Bottom right Julia as a child and Madeleine McCann

Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann says first memories of 'buildings and beach' similar to where girl was last seen

A suspect has been charged with dangerous dogs offences

Man hit with eight dangerous dogs charges after girl mauled in Manchester

Exclusive
The charity was speaking to LBC's Henry Reily

Homeless dogs’ charity pleads with Sadiq Khan over ULEZ expansion claiming its future is at risk

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pope

Pope has good night in hospital despite respiratory infection – Vatican

Friends of the Earth have pledged to tackle the 'lacklustre' strategy

Campaigners 'poised to act' if government's 'lacklustre' energy strategy fails to show how UK will meet net zero targets
Salty: A single slice from a loaf can contain more salt than a packet of crisps

One slice of bread can be as salty as a whole pack of crisps: Which loaves are the saltiest?
Some supermarkets may have been unwittingly selling rotting meat

Supermarkets may have 'unwittingly sold rotten meat' as trading standards probe alleged rogue supplier
Friends shared a heart-breaking final photo of Jessica Whalley

Heart-rending final photo of beauty queen, 25, who collapsed and died while working at Michael Owen's stables
Police at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 32-year-old man

Three arrested after two men shot dead in 'targeted attacks' in quiet Cambridgeshire villages
Many schools are not telling parents when a child changes their identity

Schools 'let children change gender without telling parents', in 'mass breach' of safeguarding
18 female employees had affairs with prisoners at one jail

18 female prison officers had affairs with inmates at one liberal jail where prisoners live in 'communities'
Passengers face major delays over Easter

British holidaymakers face Easter travel chaos with mass flight cancellations amid strikes at Heathrow and in France
A cross stands above the crowd during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School shooting on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn

Hundreds gather to mourn Nashville school shooting victims

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit