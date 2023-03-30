Breaking News

Met police firearms officer faces criminal charges over fatal shooting of Chris Kaba

Chris Kaba, 24, was due to become a father when he was shot dead by police. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A Met Police officer is facing possible criminal charges over the fatal shooting of Chris Kaba last year.

Mr Kaba, 24, was was shot dead by a police officer in Streatham Hill last September while driving an Audi that had been linked by police to a firearms incident.

He was unarmed and not being treated as a suspect.

Armed officers pursued him after an automatic number plate recognition camera indicated that the vehicle he was driving was linked to a firearms incident in the previous days.

His car was hemmed in by two police vehicles in Kirkstall Gardens, Streatham Hill, and one round was fired from a police weapon.

The officer who fired the bullet that killed Kaba has been suspended.

The police watchdog has now handed over evidence to prosecutors who will decide whether to bring charges.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: "This was a tragic incident and our investigators have been working hard to ensure that our comprehensive investigation has been completed without undue delay and within the six-to-nine-month timeframe we provided.

"Mr Kaba died after he was struck by a single gunshot fired by an MPS officer into the vehicle he was driving.

"During the investigation, the officer was advised they were under criminal investigation for murder and following the conclusion of our investigation we have referred a file of evidence to the CPS to determine whether to charge the officer.

"A referral to the CPS does not necessarily mean that criminal charges will follow. It is now for the CPS to decide, applying the tests in the Code for Crown Prosecutors, whether or not to prosecute the officer.

"Mr Kaba's family and the officer involved have been notified of this development."

In a joint statement, the family of Chris Kaba said: "Our family, alongside the community who have supported us over the past seven months, have been consistent in our call for accountability.

"This step forward is necessary and welcome. We urge the Crown Prosecution Service to do their bit and provide their advice to the IOPC urgently.

"We very much hope that the CPS advise in favour of a prosecution and that the truth will emerge, without delay, through criminal proceedings. Our family and community cannot continue waiting for answers.

"Chris was so loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him before his life was cut short. We must see justice for Chris."

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said his thoughts were with Chris Kaba’s “family, friends and loved ones”.

He added: “Chris had his whole life ahead of him and his death has had a huge impact on Londoners, and in particular Black Londoners, with anger, pain and fear felt across communities, along with a desire for change and justice.

“It was vital that the IOPC fully investigated all the evidence before making a decision, and now that they have referred this case to the CPS, I hope it will be considered as swiftly as possible.”