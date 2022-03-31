Met officer charged with GBH after man left paralysed following police chase

31 March 2022, 19:12

The incident took place in Burgoyne Road
The incident took place in Burgoyne Road. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A Metropolitan Police officer is due to be charged with grievous bodily harm after a man was left paralysed following a chase.

Jordan Walker-Brown was left with the life-changing injuries after falling from a wall when being pursued.

He was Tasered during the incident in Finsbury Park, North London on May 2020.

The constable, who has not been named by the Met, is set to appear in court next month over the incident.

An investigation by the Independent Office for Police Conduct was launched afterwards, with the Crown Prosecution Service later deciding to charge the officer, who is part of the Met's Territorial Support Group.

Read more: Former police worker jailed after having affair with convicted rapist

Mr Walker-Brown, 25, who is paralysed from the waist down, initially said he believed he was targeted because he is black.

He said on Thursday: "This decision is a welcome first step towards justice for what was done to me by that police officer.

"I look now to the CPS to ensure that this matter is prosecuted to a just outcome."

His solicitors, Raju Bhatt and Michael Oswald, said: "This decision is welcome and our client looks forward to the matter being brought before the criminal court without delay and prosecuted with all due rigour."

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who is responsible for policing in Enfield and Haringey, said: "As the local commander for the area of London where this happened, I deeply regret any injury caused to a member of our community through an interaction with police officers. I am acutely aware of how concerned local people have been about this incident.

"This matter is now subject to criminal proceedings and it’s important we allow those proceedings to reach their conclusion. My team and I continue to work with key members of the community and partner agencies across North Area to strengthen relations with all our communities."

