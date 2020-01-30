Police officer jailed after threatening to rape two women and throw acid in one's face

Daniel Glassey, 30, has been jailed for 27 months. Picture: PA

An award-winning police officer who controlled and harassed two ex-girlfriends has been jailed for 27 months.

Daniel Glassey, 30, was named Special Constable of the Year by Cheshire Constabulary, but behind closed doors made his victim's lives a "living hell", a court was told.

Detectives said he threatened to rape both women, and throw acid in the face of one of them who was also a serving police officer.

He also threatened to kick her face in, burn her house down and get her fired.

His victim was subjected to a number of physical assaults where he spat at her, pulled her hair, pushed her against a wall and stabbed her in the leg with a pen.

Glassey joined the force in August 2017, and his ex-partner said he became obsessed with the job.

He threatened to rape both of his victims. Picture: PA

When she left him in June 2018, Glassey bombarded her with "vile and obnoxious" text messages and phone calls, even demanding she sent him images to prove where she was and who she was with.

Glassey was also accused of starting a relationship with the fellow officer in March 2018, with neither victim being aware of the other.

But their relationship also crumbled due to his controlling behaviour.

Police said he changed his shifts to ensure they were always working together and bombarded her with false claims that she was cheating, calling her names and constantly putting her down and belittling her.

The abuse came to a head last April when she was out on a leaving party for a colleague at work and a colleague noticed that Glassey had phoned her more than 100 times and asked her what was going on.

The victim broke down and revealed what had been happening and her colleague subsequently reported his actions to the police.

Glassey, of Dale Lane, Appleton, Warrington, was sentenced at Chester Crown Court last Friday after he earlier pleaded guilty to controlling and coercive behaviour, and harassment without violence.

Following sentencing, Detective Constable Leanne Brundrett said: "Thankfully, as a result of the bravery and courage that they have shown throughout the investigation, Glassey is now facing the consequences of his actions."