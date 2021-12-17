Met Police officer sacked for sending racial slur 'P***' when talking about living in London

17 December 2021, 18:39 | Updated: 17 December 2021, 18:41

An officer has been sacked after sending the 'P***' word to a colleague
An officer has been sacked after sending the 'P***' word to a colleague. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked after using the racial slur "P***" in a WhatsApp message.

PC Harry Chandler's use of the word came to light when the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) searched one of his colleagues' phones.

That took place as it investigated the officers who took photos of the murder scene of Nicola Smallman and Bibaa Henry in Wembley.

The racial remark was used as PC Chandler discussed where to live in London with a fellow constable.

A two day misconduct hearing concluded with the disciplinary panel finding the case against PC Chandler was proven, and that he had "breached the standards of professional behaviour relating to equality and diversity and discreditable conduct".

Read more: Police officers who shared photos of murdered sisters and called them 'dead birds' sacked

PC Chandler, who was based at the Met's North East Borough Command police station, admitted the allegation and will be barred from joining the police in the future.

IOPC Regional Director Graham Beesley said: "PC Chandler's offensive use of language in his WhatsApp messages came to light while we investigated the photographs taken at the scene of Nicole Smallman and Bibaa Henry's murders by former Met officers Jamie Lewis and Deniz Jaffer.

"His dismissal today sends a clear message that the use of offensive language, whether on or off duty, is wholly unacceptable."

PC Chandler's messages were found on a phone that belonged to PC Lewis.

The latter's failure to challenge the messages was among allegations put forward in a recent hearing when he was dismissed from the force, after he was convicted of misconduct in public office.

