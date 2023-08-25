Breaking News

Police officer in serious condition after being hit by train while trying to rescue 'distressed' man from rail track

The officer was helping a man in distress on the rail line at Balderton near Newark. Picture: Google Maps

By Will Taylor

A police officer is in a serious condition after being hit by a train as he tried to save a distressed man from rail tracks.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Nottinghamshire Police officer was trying to help the man in Balderton, Newark-on-Trent, on Thursday evening after fears for his safety.

He was struck by a train and taken to hospital with serious injuries, while the man he was trying to help was hurt but is not thought to have suffered life-threatening wounds.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is a truly devastating incident that has left one of our officers very poorly in hospital.

"We are supporting his family and ensuring that he gets all the care and support he needs.

"This was also extremely traumatic for all those who attended the scene, some of whom provided immediate medical assistance while the ambulance was on its way.

"I would like to personally thank them for their quick and dedicated response to this incident.

"Officers and police staff put themselves in danger every day to keep the public safe and from harm and I personally want to say how eternally grateful and proud I am of them all."

The British Transport Police has opened an investigation into the incident.

A rail line runs along the north east of Balderton, which includes a level crossing.

The track runs between Newark Newgate and Grantham.