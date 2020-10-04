Breaking News

Police officer stabbed in stomach during attempted Westminster robbery

4 October 2020, 18:15 | Updated: 4 October 2020, 18:22

A female officer has been stabbed during an attempted robbery in Westminster
A female officer has been stabbed during an attempted robbery in Westminster. Picture: PA Images
Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

A police officer has been stabbed after attempting to stop an attempted robbery in Westminster, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The female officer is understood to have intervened at a suspected attempted robbery in central London on Sunday afternoon.

Two police officers were in Chapter Street at around 3.45pm when they saw two men armed with knives who appeared to be robbing a grocery store.

The shopkeeper managed to push the suspects out of the store, before the two officers tried to detain them, which is when a female officer was stabbed in the stomach.

She continued to chase the suspects along Vauxhall Bridge Road.

Chief Inspector Simon Brooke said: “This shows precisely the kind of danger officers face every single day as they work to keep the public safe.

“For this officer to be stabbed on duty is unacceptable but, fortunately, she does not appear to be seriously injured.

“I applaud her bravery in responding to this call. This courage is typical of Met officers as they go about their duties.”

The officer was taken to hospital and the force confirmed that her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The suspects were detained a shortly after the incident with the help of firearms officers.

