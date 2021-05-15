Police officer suffers serious injuries in attack at school in Scunthorpe

Police said two people had been arrested following the attack. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

A police officer has been left with serious injuries after a "shocking and senseless" attack at an 'education premises' in Scunthorpe.

Humberside Police said the officer is being treated for serious injuries in hospital after an assault at 2.40pm on Friday.

The force said two officers were in attendance at the premises responding to another incident when the reported assault took place.

A 15-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were taken into custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

Police said it was an isolated incident and there is no wider threat to the public.

Home Secretary Priti Patel tweeted today: "A shocking and senseless attack on a police officer yesterday.

"Assaulting our frontline emergency services is totally unacceptable.

"Wishing the officer a speedy recovery."

A shocking and senseless attack on a police officer yesterday.



Assaulting our frontline emergency services is totally unacceptable.



Wishing the officer a speedy recovery. 🙏🏽 https://t.co/GqNKvGIJi4 — Priti Patel (@pritipatel) May 15, 2021

A spokesman for the force said: "A police officer is currently in hospital being treated for serious injuries, following an assault reported at an education premises in Scunthorpe at 2.40pm this afternoon, Friday May 14.

"Two of our officers were in attendance at the premises responding to another incident when the reported assault occurred. A 15-year-old boy and 23-year-old man remain in our custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.