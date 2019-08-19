Police Officers "Lucky To Be Alive" After Bomb Hoax Lures Them To Explosion

The attack was called a "sinister development". Picture: PA

Police officers were responding to a warning about an explosive device in Wattlebridge, Northern Ireland.

Police officers have escaped injury after a bomb exploded in County Fermanagh.

Security forces had originally gone to the site to investigate a hoax device, and were searching the area when the device detonated in Wattlebridge.

The hoax device was discovered on Sunday night, and during a follow up search of the area this morning, a bomb exploded.

The initial report to police stated that the device was on the Wattlebridge Road, however the explosion occurred on the main A3 Road.

Police have called the incident a "deliberate attempt" to lure officers into the area "to murder them".

Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin called the attack "indiscriminate and reckless".

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne described the attack as a "sinister development".

There were no reports of any injuries and officers were investigating the cause of the explosion.

Sinn Féin MP for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, Michelle Gildernew, said the attack was "totally wrong".

"Thankfully no-one was injured in this incident but we could have been dealing with a situation where people were seriously injured or worse."

She continued, "those responsible for this incident have nothing to offer society and need to end these actions immediately."

DUP Leader Arlene Forster called the attack "a clear attempt to kill".