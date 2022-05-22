Police probe after 'impatient' van driver crushed ducklings as they crossed road

Police are investigating the incident. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating reports three ducklings were crushed to death when they were run over by a van after other traffic had stopped to let them safely cross a road.

Staffordshire Police said officers are looking into the incident after images of the dead ducklings lying in the road were shared on social media, along with images of a white van.

Steven Walley posted on Facebook: "I've just been driving on the A34 at Trentham Gardens roundabout when a family of seven ducklings were crossing the road.

"All the traffic stopped to let them cross but disgustingly this van driver, after initially stopping, could not then wait for the five seconds it would have taken to let them cross and drove straight over them, crushing three of them."

Mr Walley said he had then followed the van to a nearby lay-by, and had a "very heated conversation" with the driver.

Staffordshire Police said it was aware of the post and had made contact with the author. They said they are trying to establish if any offences had been committed under the Wildlife and Countryside Act.

A statement posted on Twitter said: "We are aware of a post circulating of a van driver who is believed to have killed ducklings in Trentham.

"We have made contact with the author of the post and are establishing potential offences under the Wildlife and Countryside Act."

"We understand this is an emotive issue for many people and we ask please that you do not take matters into your own hands."