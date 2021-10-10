Police probe arson attack at Chris Packham's home

10 October 2021, 10:08 | Updated: 10 October 2021, 10:10

Chris Packham revealed his home was targeted in an arson attack
Chris Packham revealed his home was targeted in an arson attack. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating an arson attack at the New Forest home of wildlife expert Chris Packham.

 A Land Rover was set on fire outside his property on Friday.

Pictures he posted on social media show significant damage to the front gate of the property.

He claimed “two masked men” set a vehicle on fire at the gate of his home shortly after midnight on Friday.

He  questioned if the men were members of one of a number of conservation organisations and rural groups "or some of my internet trolls, who fill my timeline with hate?"

Chris has previously had dead animals left outside his home, including foxes and badgers, “but now it's escalated, because they've taken to damaging that property".

"If you think that by burning down those gates that I'm suddenly going to become a supporter... then you're wrong," he said.

"I will just carry on, because I have no choice. I cannot and will not let your intimidation sway me from my cause."

The arson attack caused National Trust to start trending on Twitter after Chris posted online calling for members to sign up and vote to support a ban on hunting on National Trust land. 

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

More than 1,100 migrants crossed the channel on Friday and Saturday.

More than 1,100 migrants cross Channel to UK in two days

The Business Secretary told Swarbrick on Sunday he will not be calling for bailouts for UK energy suppliers.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: Energy price cap 'not going anywhere'

Fuel stations and power plants in Lebanon have been forced to close.

Energy crisis: Warnings of blackouts in India and China and gas prices soar in Europe

British Airways pilots and crew will stop saying "ladies and gentlemen"

BA tells pilots and cabin crew not to refer to passengers as 'ladies and gentlemen'

Olivier Rousteing shared pictures of himself wrapped in bandages

Designer Olivier Rousteing reveals injuries suffered in fireplace explosion

Boris and Carrie pictured together at the G7 summit in Cornwall earlier this year

Boris Johnson goes on holiday to Marbella - but is the timing right?

A shortage of HGV drivers has caused disruption to the UK's supply chains

Supply chain crisis: Thousands more HGV drivers to be trained - but not before Christmas

Gerald Darmanin said "not one euro has been paid" of the promised £54m the UK promised to France to help prevent migrant crossings

'Not one euro paid' of money promised to France to tackle migrant crossings - minister

Many people have been struck down by a cold as seasonal viruses begin to circulate once more

UK 'floored' by 'worst cold ever' as indoor social mixing surges

Shoppers have been experiencing shortages in recent weeks

Empty shelves as supply crisis ‘leaves one in six unable to buy essentials’

Forensic investigators at the scene in Oxford today

Man, 20, arrested after fatal stabbing in Oxford

Arthur died last year after suffering an 'unsurvivable' brain injury

Father accused of murdering son, 6, threatened to 'take his jaw off', court hears

Police are investigating the triple shooting

Three men shot at barber's shop in east London as police hunt gunman

Pro-choice campaigners march in Texas earlier this month

Texas abortion ban reinstated by appeal court

The Home Secretary has said she supports the plans for a 888 phone line

Home Secretary backs '888' phone number to keep women safe at night

Factories could be forced to close due to the energy crisis.

Energy crisis: Factory production could come to halt as gas prices soar

Latest News

See more Latest News

On September 22 Lebanon's newly formed Government raised prices of gasoline, diesel and gas cylinders by about 20 per cent

Lebanon’s electricity supply shuts off as power stations run out of fuel
Baroness Casey of Blackstock will lead the review.

Sarah Everard: Baroness Casey to lead review into Metropolitan Police
Protesters returned to the roads on Friday.

TfL takes out injunction against eco protesters as M25 chaos continues
Shelves across most supermarkets have been emptied amid the crisis.

One in six Brits unable to buy essential food items amid supply chain crisis
The rules have relaxed for another 51 countries.

UK travel update: Covid advice relaxed for another 51 countries
The blast occurred in a Shiite mosque in Kunduz province.

Afghanistan: Suicide bomber kills at least 45 people in blast at Kunduz mosque
Insulate Britain protesters block J25 of the M25 this morning.

Eco-mob's M25 protests opposed by almost three quarters of Brits, YouGov poll finds
At the start of 2020 empty toilet roll aisles were seen in supermarkets across the UK.

Fears of toilet roll shortage as spiralling energy prices could trigger supply crisis
Sir David Lewis, the former CEO of Tesco, has been appointed the Government's supply chain adviser.

Supply chain crisis: No 10 brings in former Tesco boss to save Christmas
The orders were made in July when more than 3,500 migrants arrived in the UK after crossing channel.

Home Office forks out £6k Domino's bill to feed migrants arriving on British soil

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is holding a press conference on Tuesday

National insurance: What did Boris Johnson say in his speech on September 7?
Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike

Edwina Currie and Alastair Campbell in furious row over cost of living hike
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch in Full

Swarbrick on Sunday 10/10 | Watch again

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month

'Black history is British history': David Lammy commemorates Black History Month
Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears

Chinese invasion of Taiwan will spark 'global conflict', Maajid Nawaz fears
Key British industries will buckle if govt doesn't provide support, industry boss warns

Key industries will buckle if govt doesn't provide support, expert warns
'Nobody should be bullied at their job': trans activist defends Sussex prof in free speech row

'Nobody should be bullied at their job': trans activist defends Sussex professor
Tom Swarbrick speaks to 2wish

LBC hears from 2wish on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

James O'Brien reflects on moment his view on slaver statues changed

James O'Brien reflects on the moment his view on slaver statues changed
LBC hears from MYTIME Young Carers on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

LBC hears from MYTIME Young Carers on Global’s Make Some Noise Day
LBC hears from the Cirencester Opportunity Group on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

LBC hears from Cirencester Opportunity Group on Global’s Make Some Noise Day

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police