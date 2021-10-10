Police probe arson attack at Chris Packham's home

Chris Packham revealed his home was targeted in an arson attack. Picture: Twitter

By Asher McShane

Police are investigating an arson attack at the New Forest home of wildlife expert Chris Packham.

A Land Rover was set on fire outside his property on Friday.

Pictures he posted on social media show significant damage to the front gate of the property.

He claimed “two masked men” set a vehicle on fire at the gate of his home shortly after midnight on Friday.

Harassment , relentless abuse , intimidation and now arson . And what next . . . ? I will not be cowed , I will not buckle , but can I ask for your help ? If you are an @nationaltrust member please sign to end hunting here and now .https://t.co/UtegRNGfUH pic.twitter.com/lwaZLaO2oG — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) October 9, 2021

He questioned if the men were members of one of a number of conservation organisations and rural groups "or some of my internet trolls, who fill my timeline with hate?"

Chris has previously had dead animals left outside his home, including foxes and badgers, “but now it's escalated, because they've taken to damaging that property".

My own private Thermopylae . On Friday morning I was the victim of an arson attack on my home . I would like to thank @Lyndhurst48 & @HantsPolice for their work . We have CCTV images of two hooded and masked men . If anyone has any information please call 101 quoting 44210403698 pic.twitter.com/o9rOIEuBp7 — Chris Packham (@ChrisGPackham) October 9, 2021

"If you think that by burning down those gates that I'm suddenly going to become a supporter... then you're wrong," he said.

"I will just carry on, because I have no choice. I cannot and will not let your intimidation sway me from my cause."

The arson attack caused National Trust to start trending on Twitter after Chris posted online calling for members to sign up and vote to support a ban on hunting on National Trust land.