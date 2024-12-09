Police questioning 'person of interest' in connection with killing of US healthcare CEO

Police shared new images of the suspect yesterday. Picture: NYPD

By Henry Moore

A man is being questioned in Pennsylvania in connection with the killing of a healthcare boss in New York.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man drew attention from police after being found with a similar gun to the one believed to have killed the CEO, NBC news reports.

UnitedHealthCare's Brian Thompson was shot several times outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where he was set to speak at an event later in the day.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

His death launched a nationwide manhunt, as police desperately looked for clues of the suspect's location.

CCTV shows moment Brian Thompson is shot in New York

It has not been confirmed if the man being questioned is the suspect but police sources said his physical description matched that of the person of interest being sought by the NYPD.

"The net is tightening," New York City mayor Eric Adams said on Saturday.

The killer reportedly wrote "deny", "delay" and "depose" on the bullets fired at Thompson

It comes as police revealed that Monopoly money was recovered from a backpack thought to belong to the suspect.

Brian Thompson was shot several times outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan on Wednesday morning in a targeted attack. Picture: nypd

Two sources told NBC News that the fake bank notes were recovered from the bag, which police found in Central Park after Mr Thompson was killed on Wednesday.

Hours after the New York City mayor spoke, police divers were seen searching a pond in Central Park, where the killer fled after the shooting. Officers have been scouring the park for days for any possible clues and found his bag there on Friday.

According to authorities, the backpack was found on Friday by investigators in Central Park, following a sweep of a vast area of lakes, ponds, meadows, playgrounds and a wooded area called The Rambl.

This is a breaking story, more follows...