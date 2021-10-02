Police release CCTV image in hunt for sex attacker who targeted 7 women in London

Police have released an image of a man they need to identify following reports of a series of indecent exposures. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Sophie Barnett

Police have released a CCTV image of a man they need to identify following reports of a series of indecent exposures and sex assaults in east London.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward over the series of attacks in Tower Hamlets, which took place between August 30 and September 29.

The offences predominantly took place in the E3 area, and all involved a male suspect cycling up behind a woman before either exposing himself or carrying out a sexual assault.

Police said they are aware of seven offences in total, and on four occasions the male has also been reported to have masturbated during the incidents.

They have urged any other potential victims to come forward.

The suspect wore a mask whilst committing the offences, and was seen wearing a black zip hoody, grey joggers with a thick black stripe from hip to knee, potentially wearing a bike lock around his neck and a chequered baseball cap.

The suspect's bike is described as being black and silver.

The first incident took place on Monday, August 30 at around 11.05am in Upper North Street, at the junction with Bartlett Park, E3.

The following day police received three separate reports.

The first at 10.20pm in Watts Grove, the second five minutes later in Burdett Road, and the third at 11.45pm in St Stephen's Road, all in the E3 postcode area.

A few days later, on September 2, an indecent exposure incident was reported to have happened at 6.45pm in Navigation Road, E3.

Police then received a report in the early hours of September 12 in Commercial Road, near Albert Gardens, E1, at approximately 1.30am.

The seventh report was in Burdett Road, E3, on September 28, at approximately 11.40pm.

Officers from the Met Police have increased patrols in the local area as a result of the incidents.

They are appealing for information, including for any potential victims who have not yet come forward, so that they can be supported by specialised officers.

If you recognise the man in this image or have information you would like to share with police, please call 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD286/29SEP21.

You can report crime anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.