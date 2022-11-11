Police release CCTV in hunt for woman who left 'small box of human faeces' outside MPs office

Picture of the woman that police are hunting for. Picture: Gloucestershire Constabulary

By Fran Way

Police have released CCTV footage of a woman they want to speak to after a small box of human faeces was left outside an MP’s office.

The ‘offensive item’ was left outside the constituency office of Stroud MP Siobhan Ballie shortly after 1.30pm on November 2.

Police investigators at Gloucestershire Constabulary shared CCTV pictures of the woman they want to speak to.

In the footage she is seen wearing bright pink trousers and walking towards the MPs office.

Anybody who knows who the woman is should call police on the non-emergency line 101 and quote the incident 212 of November 2.

Siobhan Baillie condemned the "nastiness" on Monday after the item was found by her workplace in Stroud, Gloucestershire.

Siobhan Baillie MP. Picture: Official portrait

"There are plenty of ways to make a point about politics or governments without resorting to putting excrement in a box," she said.

"Because of the nastiness we face, many decent people are thinking twice about standing for public office."

The box is also said to have included a derogatory note written on the inside.