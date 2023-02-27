Police release CCTV of car used by New IRA gunmen who mowed down policeman John Caldwell in front of his young son

27 February 2023, 17:02

John Caldwell was gunned down on Wednesday night
John Caldwell was gunned down on Wednesday night. Picture: PSNI

By Kit Heren

Police have put out footage of a car used by gunman who attacked a policeman in Northern Ireland while he was coaching children's football last week.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Republican group the New IRA has claimed responsibility for the attack on Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell on Wednesday night.

DCI Caldwell remains in a critical but stable condition following the attack in Omagh, Co Tyrone. His young son is thought to have witnessed the attack.

Six people have been arrested, with the youngest 22 and the oldest 71.

Now officers have released CCTV footage of a car they say was used by the attackers. Police said the blue Ford Fiesta, with the registration number MGZ 6242 was fitted with false plates, FRZ 8414 ahead of the attack. It had been bought two weeks ahead of the shooting.

DCI Caldwell, 48, was putting footballs back into his car after leading a football training session with his son when the gunmen shot him.

The children scattered as the shots rang out, with at least two other vehicles being struck by bullets.

Detective Chief Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said: “Our CCTV footage shows the car leaving the sports complex and turning left onto the Killyclogher Road immediately after the shooting. We then know it travelled past Glendale Service Station to the Racolpa Road where they abandoned the car and set it on fire.

The car driven by the gunmen
The car driven by the gunmen. Picture: PSNI

“We have established that the car was purchased in Ballyclare on Wednesday 8 February and was observed travelling towards Belfast on the M2 Motorway that night.  It was next noted leaving Belfast at around 9.30pm on Tuesday 21 February  - the night before the attack on John – and travelled along the M1 Motorway in the direction of Coalisland/Omagh.

“My appeal today is for anyone who knows where this car was kept in Belfast in the preceding two weeks or anyone who knows where it was stored after it travelled to Omagh on the Tuesday night.

“I am also appealing for anyone who observed anything suspicious in the Racolpa Road area on Wednesday evening.  Did you see anyone or any vehicles on the road?  Did you observe any vehicles driving away from the area at speed?"

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell.
Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. Picture: Alamy

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said on Saturday that they had arrested a man, 71, under the Terrorism Act.

Five other men - aged 22, 38, 43, 45 and 47 - also arrested in connection with the attempted murder remain in custody.

A reward worth up to £20,000 is also being offered by the independent charity Crimestoppers to anyone who has key information about those responsible.

On Sunday night, a typed message appeared on a wall in Londonderry, purportedly from the New IRA and claiming responsibility for Mr Caldwell's attempted murder.

It was signed by "T O'Neill" - a name previously used by the dissident terrorist group.

It said: "The Irish Republican Army claim responsibility for the military operation targeting senior Crown Force member John Caldwell.

"An active service unit of the IRA were in position to target the enemy within our chosen kill zone with other armed volunteers giving cover. All volunteers returned safely to base.

"Irish Republican Army intelligence are now in possession of security information regarding the out of bounds movement of Crown Force personnel.

"We would say this, you still have to try and live a normal life day-to-day, one of these days the IRA will be waiting. T O'Neill."

On Monday, Assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: "Police are aware of the claim of responsibility. "We are currently reviewing its contents as part of the overall investigation.

"On Friday, we confirmed that we were treating the attempted murder of DCI John Caldwell as terrorist-related and our primary line of enquiry was the New IRA."

Mr Corrigan said it is believed that "a number of people" were involved in the attack.

"Quite clearly, this attack was carefully planned and was planned in advance," he said.

"A vehicle has been obtained weeks ahead of the attack on John, it travelled down the night before on false plates.

"I believe that a number of people were involved in the plan to attack and kill John, they haven't been successful but there have been a number of people involved in this. It has been carefully planned, it carries all the signs of a terrorist attack that we've seen in the past."

He added: "The PSNI is working closely with our officers to ensure their welfare and wellbeing. We're also making officers more aware of personal security factors. The fact is, the threat level at the moment is severe, an attack is likely - we have seen that this week."

On Saturday, people gathered in the village of Beragh and in nearby Omagh to show their solidarity with Mr Caldwell.

Romania Tate Appeal

Romanian court upholds third 30-day detention for influencer Andrew Tate

Michael Schumacher

Michael Schumacher is 'there, but not there' insists ex-F1 boss

The Reichstag fire took place in 1933

Chance or Nazi plot? Exhumation of 1933 Reichstag fire 'arsonist' could show Hitler orchestrated blaze to stay in power

Peter Faulding (L) who assisted police in the search for Nicola Bulley has reportedly been struck from the National Crime Agency’s experts list.

Nicola Bulley diving expert Peter Faulding proud of work despite being 'cut from National Crime Agency list'

Support for earthquake victim children

Turkish football fans throw toys onto the pitch for child victims of earthquake as another tremor hits country

Collapsed buildings in Malatya

Fresh quake topples buildings in southern Turkey

UK And EU Reach A Deal Over Post-Brexit Trade Arrangements For Northern Ireland

From sausages to sovereignty: What will the Brexit deal change for the UK?

Snow could hit the UK in the next few weeks

Snow to hit Britain as Beast from the East could plunge temperatures to record lows, Met Office warns

Greta Thunberg and other protesters

Greta Thunberg joins protest over wind farm on land used by reindeer herders

Gleb Pavlovsky

Kremlin image-maker turned critic Gleb Pavlovsky dies aged 71

Mr Sunak and Ms von der Leyen met on Monday to thrash out a new agreement

Rishi Sunak hails Brexit deal as he outlines 'Windsor Framework' before selling it to MPs

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

A Russian spy plane has been destroyed

Vladimir Putin's £274 million spy plane 'destroyed by drones' as pro-Ukraine partisans swoop

Supermarket shortages on tomatoesAlamy

Why are supermarkets rationing fruit and veg? Food shortage rules explained

Snowplough

Hundreds blocked on Croatia roads as snowstorm causes chaos

Lidl and empty shelves

Lidl becomes fifth supermarket to ration fruit and veg as shortages bite Brits

Russian invasion of Ukraine

UN chief warns of ‘massive’ rights violations in Ukraine

Rishi Sunak alongside Irish border controls

Brexit deal: Northern Ireland Protocol explained

Ernesto Elliott was sentenced to life in prison

Criminal knifed man to death in fight over drugs months after being saved from deportation flight
Ms Boothroyd has died

Baroness Betty Boothroyd dies aged 93 as tributes paid to first female speaker of the Commons
West Bank violence

Israel bolsters troop levels after unprecedented settler rampage

King and VdL

King Charles will meet Ursula von der Leyen 'for tea' before new Brexit deal announced

Pound coins sitting on top of the radiator alongside energy bills

Cost of living: What is the energy price cap and why are bills going up again?

Nitrous oxide residuals have been recorded as 50 times over safety levels in some NHS units

Hospitals suspend gas and air treatment for pregnant women over midwife safety fears

A body on a beach covered in a sheet

More than 60 dead after migrant shipwreck off southern Italy

Curtis Arnold and Nicola Bulley

TikTok 'ghoul' who filmed Nicola Bulley's body announces he made 'anonymous donation to family'

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

Paloma Faith

Paloma Faith says the Ukrainian mothers facing 'crisis' inspired her to visit refugees in Poland
Nick Ferrari and the NI Protocol

Nick Ferrari says 'radically incompetent' MP's shouldn't be let near a new Brexit deal

Sangita Myska talks to ISIS victim's daughter

Shamima Begum is 'a risk', daughter of ISIS victim tells LBC after jihadi bride's failed citizenship appeal
David Lammy Ukraine

There are ‘no downsides’ to hosting Ukrainian refugees, this caller insists

Paul Brand and Boris Johnson

‘He needs to pipe down’: caller criticises Boris Johnson for being an ‘embarrassment’

Shelagh Fogarty Ukraine war stories remind listener of holocaust stories of his father.

'He told the same stories': Ukrainian refugees' stories ‘resonate’ with son of Holocaust survivors
Daniel Barnett

My 17% mobile phone bill increase – is it legal? LBC's Daniel Barnett explains

Anna Taylor sheds light on UK food insecurity

UK must be serious about securing food resilience, says Food Foundation director

james

James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson's shift from 'parrot of Kremlin propaganda' to Ukraine supporter
Nick Ferrari's Five Pledges

From banning regional mayors to taxing the Welsh Nick Ferrari's five pledges if he were PM

