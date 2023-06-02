Police release e-fit image of man found dead in undercarriage of plane that landed at Gatwick

An e-fit image has been released by police of a man who died on board an aircraft to the UK, as they try to identify the victim. Picture: Sussex Police

By Chris Samuel

Police have released an e-fit image of a man who was found dead in the undercarriage of a plane, as they seek to identify him.

The man's body was discovered on a Tui flight from The Gambia to the UK which landed at Gatwick Airport at around 4am on December 7, Sussex Police said at the time.

He was found without any identity documents, but is believed to have been in his 20s or 30s.

Information has been shared with authorities in the west African country.

The aircraft had travelled some 3,600 miles from Banjul international airport, in a journey that usually takes about six hours.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Detective Inspector Darren Lillywhite, of Sussex Police, said: "This was a tragic case, and we are working to establish the identity of the man found deceased.

"Somewhere, this man will have relatives or loved ones who do not know what has happened to him."

The man is thought to have been in his 20s or 30s. Picture: Sussex Police

Officers are hoping to identify the man for an inquest that could provide answers for his loved ones.

The force is working in partnership with the High Commissioner for Gambia, Interpol, and HM Coroner.

Mr Lillywhite added: "In particular, we are seeking contact from anyone in the UK that may have been expecting to meet a friend or family member who failed to arrive in December, as well as anyone in The Gambia or neighbouring countries who may have knowledge about an individual who made travel plans to come to the UK or Europe."

Sussex Police has asked anyone who recognises him to contact them.