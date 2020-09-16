Police release images of car allegedly used in racially-aggravated hit-and-run

16 September 2020, 19:28

Images of the car allegedly used in an attack on an NHS worker in Bristol
Images of the car allegedly used in an attack on an NHS worker in Bristol. Picture: PA Images

Police have released images of a car allegedly used in a racially-aggravated attack that caused serious injuries to an NHS worker in Bristol.

The 21-year-old victim - known as K - was hit by a dark blue Honda Accord as he walked to a bus stop after finishing work at Southmead Hospital at around 4.30pm on 22 July.

Officers recently released CCTV of the vehicle in an attempt to track it down.

Witnesses have told police the occupants of the car then shouted racist abuse at the victim, who wishes only to be known as K or Kdogg - the musician's stage name - before running off.

He suffered serious injuries including a broken leg, nose and cheekbone - leaving him unable to walk or stand up and requiring three operations.

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in relation to the incident.

Detective inspector Danielle Underwood, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "You can see from the impact damage to the car and the wall how K came by such significant injuries.

"We're grateful to everyone who has contacted us following our earlier appeals.

"While we have made arrests we do still need to hear from anyone who saw the occupants of the blue car or knows who was driving it."

The victim - known as K-Dogg - said he was 'lucky to be alive' after the incident
The victim - known as K-Dogg - said he was 'lucky to be alive' after the incident. Picture: PA Images

The case featured on the BBC's Crimewatch Roadshow on Friday. There is a £5,000 reward for information given to the Crimestoppers charity that leads to the conviction of those responsible.

Following the attack, K was left unable to walk without crutches, only able to sleep sitting up in a chair and requiring regular hospital treatment.

Doctors have said it will take a minimum of six months before he is able to do most things, but it will take longer for him to be back to full fitness.

He has been left permanently scarred by the attack, with surgeons unable to remove glass and grit from his face.

His family are being supported by the charity Stand Against Racism & Inequality.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Avon and Somerset Police on 101, quoting reference number 5220163308, or Crimestoppers anonymously.

