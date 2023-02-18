Police release new photos of Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law

18 February 2023, 19:09 | Updated: 18 February 2023, 19:24

Police have released new images of actor McKenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law as the search continues.
Police have released new images of actor McKenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law as the search continues. Picture: Sussex Police

By Chris Samuel

Police have released new images of actor McKenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law as the search continues.

Police remain concerned for the welfare of Laurel Aldridge, 62, from Walberton, near Arundel, who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday morning (Februrary 14).

Ms Alridge is considered to be very vulnerable and anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to report it to police.

Laurel, who is described as being around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses, was wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat when she was last seen, in Walberton, near Arundel.

She also had a grey puffer jacket with her.

New images show her on the morning of her disappearance wearing a turquoise fleece, maroon tartan scarf and brown hat.

Read more: Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has newly-found fungus-killing compound named after him

Read more: US accuses Russia of committing 'crimes against humanity' during Ukraine invasion

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We would like to thank the public for the information which has been provided to us thus far.

"Our officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Laurel. We would be grateful if residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas could check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel.

Ms Alridge is considered to be very vulnerable and anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to report it to police.
Ms Alridge is considered to be very vulnerable and anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to report it to police. Picture: Sussex Police

"Also, anyone who was in the Walberton area on Tuesday morning or has video footage of someone matching Laurel’s description is asked to report it to us.

"The family are being supported by a dedicated officer and being updated with the investigation.”

New images show her on the morning of her disappearance wearing a turquoise fleece, maroon tartan scarf and brown hat.
New images show her on the morning of her disappearance wearing a turquoise fleece, maroon tartan scarf and brown hat. Picture: Sussex Police

Ms Aldrige's brother-in-law, the actor Mackenzie Crook, has appealed for help in finding her.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star joined a search party looking for Ms Aldridge.

She's been undergoing cancer treatment and may have travelled as far north as Bignor Hill.

Sussex police have released new photos of Ms Aldridge as the search for the 62-year-old continues.
Sussex police have released new photos of Ms Aldridge as the search for the 62-year-old continues. Picture: Sussex Police

Speaking to ITV News Meridian, Mr Crook said: "There's been a lot of people out there looking for her in the woodlands but I'd really like to appeal to people to go out in their back gardens and have a look.

"She's been missing for three nights, now entering the fourth one, we're obviously very worried.

"It's very out of character, she's going through chemotherapy for cancer and she missed a session on Tuesday, she's very vulnerable and we're imagining she's having some sort of crisis. That's why we're so desperate to find her.

"There were some sightings early on and I don't think she's left the local area.

"We have reasons to believe she might be hiding so she might not want to be approached."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

India Cheetahs

India welcomes 12 cheetahs from South Africa

Keanu Reeves speaks onstage during "Collider": Directors on Directing Panel at Comic-Con at San Diego Convention Center on July 22, 2022 in San Diego, California.

Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has newly-found fungus-killing compound named after him

A customer checks out a hand gun (Brittainy Newman/AP)

Supreme Court’s ruling sets new standards for gun control legislation

The United States has formed determined that Russia has committed “crimes against humanity” in Ukraine, Vice President Kamala Harris has said.

US accuses Russia of committing 'crimes against humanity' during Ukraine invasion

Rishi Sunak has warned that a deal between Britain and the EU on the Nothern Ireland protocol is "by no means done", but said there is "an understanding on what needs to be done".

Rishi Sunak warns deal between Britain and the EU "by no means done"

Germany Munich Security Conference

Russia has committed crimes against humanity in Ukraine, says US

There is 'no indication' that Nicola Bulley went into the river, an expert has claimed

'Nicola Bulley could have gone off grid': missing persons expert claims there is 'no indication' vanished mother is in river
Rishi Sunak called on global leaders to double down on support for Ukraine

'Every day Russia inflicts more pain': Rishi Sunak calls for world leaders to 'double down' on arming Ukraine

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea fires missile as US and South Korea prepare for exercises

Roald Dahl's works have been edited for 'inclusivity' reasons

Roald Dahl publishers slammed for removing 'offensive' terms from novels, including cutting the word 'fat' from every book
M&S announced several more store closures

M&S closures: Marks & Spender to shut several more locations - is your local shop on the list?

South Korea

South Korea says North Korea fired missile into sea

Pakistan Shootout

Seven dead in Taliban attack on Karachi police headquarters

Rhod Gilbert

Rhod Gilbert says cancer diagnosis that left him struggling to speak or breathe 'p****d him off'

Turkey Earthquake Housing

Turkish earthquake victims sleeping in trains, tents and greenhouses

Christian Atsu died in the earthquake

Clubs hold minute's silence for Premier League star Christian Atsu, who died in Turkey earthquake, as tributes come in

Latest News

See more Latest News

Nashali Alma bravely fought the man off

'Never give up': Watch as attacker wrestles woman, 24, to the ground in the gym before she fights him off
Kaz Crossley

Love Island star Kaz Crossley tells of Dubai jail 'hell' after release from cell with 30 other women for 'drug offences'
Police officers allegedly shared discriminatory images about Harvey

Katie Price says Met Police officers sent 'inappropriate and derogatory' photos of disabled son Harvey on WhatsApp
Lancashire Constabulary has come under fire for making Ms Bulley's struggles with alcohol and the menopause public

Rishi Sunak 'concerned' over private details shared in Nicola Bulley case as police force set to hold internal review
Bulgaria Migration

Bulgarian police find abandoned lorry containing bodies of 18 migrants

Mississippi Shootings

Suspect in custody after six shot dead in rural Mississippi

A new headteacher has been brought in at Epsom College

New Epsom College headteacher vows to honour predecessor Emma Pattison after mum and daughter found dead
Obit Stella Stevens

Star of 1960s and 70s comedies Stella Stevens dies aged 84

Kaz Crossley has been released from jail

Love Island star Kaz Crossley released from Dubai jail after 'arrest on suspicion of drug offences'
Steve Barclay ordered an urgent investigation into the document

NHS doctors told not to assume patients' gender and use no pronouns unless confirmed under new guide

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Sangita Myska highlights 'Trumpian' tones in Suella Braverman's response to Knowsley riots

Corbyn Frei Article

Caller slams far-left Labour politicians for being ‘delusional’

Barrister says victim blaming has blamed Nicola Bulley case

Barrister says 'victim blaming' has plagued Nicola Bulley case

Gina Davidson

Scottish voters are beginning to look at Labour again

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

'Ukraine didn't want this war': Keir Starmer reiterates his support for Ukraine

Jonathan 17/02/23

'It's an abdication of his responsibility', says Jonathan Ashworth as Rishi Sunak fails to resolve NHS pay dispute
Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Dean Dunham asks the Financial Ombudsman what LBC listeners want to know

Jon Ashworth

Desperate nurse criticises the government's unwillingness to resume pay talks

Tom Swarbrick

Caller slams police for giving 'more fuel to the fire' in Nicola Bulley case

Mark and Nick

Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley slams Nick Ferrari after being quizzed on Met logic

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit