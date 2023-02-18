Police release new photos of Mackenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law

Police have released new images of actor McKenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law as the search continues. Picture: Sussex Police

By Chris Samuel

Police have released new images of actor McKenzie Crook's missing sister-in-law as the search continues.

Police remain concerned for the welfare of Laurel Aldridge, 62, from Walberton, near Arundel, who was last seen leaving her home on Tuesday morning (Februrary 14).

Ms Alridge is considered to be very vulnerable and anyone with information of her whereabouts is asked to report it to police.

Laurel, who is described as being around 5’4” with grey/blonde highlighted hair and sometimes wears glasses, was wearing a turquoise fleece, a maroon tartan scarf and brown hat when she was last seen, in Walberton, near Arundel.

She also had a grey puffer jacket with her.

New images show her on the morning of her disappearance wearing a turquoise fleece, maroon tartan scarf and brown hat.

Detective Sergeant Alan Fenn said: “We would like to thank the public for the information which has been provided to us thus far.

"Our officers are pursuing multiple lines of enquiry and are determined to find Laurel. We would be grateful if residents in the Walberton and Slindon areas could check their outbuildings for any sightings of Laurel.

"Also, anyone who was in the Walberton area on Tuesday morning or has video footage of someone matching Laurel’s description is asked to report it to us.

"The family are being supported by a dedicated officer and being updated with the investigation.”

Ms Aldrige's brother-in-law, the actor Mackenzie Crook, has appealed for help in finding her.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star joined a search party looking for Ms Aldridge.

She's been undergoing cancer treatment and may have travelled as far north as Bignor Hill.

Speaking to ITV News Meridian, Mr Crook said: "There's been a lot of people out there looking for her in the woodlands but I'd really like to appeal to people to go out in their back gardens and have a look.

"She's been missing for three nights, now entering the fourth one, we're obviously very worried.

We’re growing increasingly concerned for Laurel Aldridge, who has been missing from Walberton, near Arundel, since yesterday.



She may have travelled as far north as Bignor Hill, and we’re urging anyone who sees her to please call 999 quoting 347 of 14/02. pic.twitter.com/0noQv9fUBY — Sussex Police (@sussex_police) February 15, 2023

"It's very out of character, she's going through chemotherapy for cancer and she missed a session on Tuesday, she's very vulnerable and we're imagining she's having some sort of crisis. That's why we're so desperate to find her.

"There were some sightings early on and I don't think she's left the local area.

"We have reasons to believe she might be hiding so she might not want to be approached."