Police to be handed new powers to sack rogue cops faster

31 August 2023, 09:05

The Home Office is making it easier to sack rogue cops
The Home Office is making it easier to sack rogue cops. Picture: Alamy
LBC

By LBC

Rogue police officers face being sacked automatically if they are found guilty of gross misconduct.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Chief constables and senior officers will be able to dismiss bad apples in their force after years of incidents like Wayne Couzens and David Carrick who shook public confidence in forces.

They will also be able to challenge misconduct decsions they don't agree with. Cops who fail vetting checks will also be sacked.

The new reforms were first reported by LBC earlier this week.

Read more: Home Office set to make it easier for police chiefs to sack dodgy cops found guilty of misconduct

The Home Office carried out a review of the police disciplinary system in the wake of the Couzens and Carrick cases.

The Government wants to bring in the changes as soon as possible, with officials hoping they will be in place by next spring, it is understood.

The head of the police watchdog previously warned against making chief constables "judge and jury" in disciplinary hearings.

Braverman praised the reforms
Braverman praised the reforms. Picture: Alamy

But the Police Federation of England and Wales (PFEW) said the system shake-up will see a return to the dark days with "kangaroo courts".

But Gavin Stephens, one of Britain's most senior officers as chairman of the National Police Chiefs' Council, welcomed the "sensible" plans.

Sir Mark Rowley, the head of the Met, has been pushing for force chiefs, rather than independent lawyers, to have the final say on which officers are sacked since he took on the role last year after estimating there were hundreds of rogue officers in his force - but the rules in place meant he was powerless to dismiss them.

Read more: Six former Home Secretaries write to Suella Braverman in support of police reform plans

He said: "I'm grateful to the Government for recognising the need for substantial change that will empower chief officers in our fight to uphold the highest standards and restore confidence in policing.

"The flaws in the existing regulations have contributed to our inability to fully address the systemic issues of poor standards and misconduct.

Police officers can be sacked faster under new powers
Police officers can be sacked faster under new powers. Picture: Alamy

"Chief officers are held to account for the service we deliver and for the standards we uphold which is why I have been persistent in calling for us to have the powers to act decisively and without bureaucratic delays when we identify those who have no place in policing."

Lawyers known as legally qualified chairs (LQCs) were brought in to oversee police disciplinary panels in 2016 as part of efforts to make the system more transparent. But critics say the system is too slow and senior officers are more likely to sack those found guilty of wrongdoing.

Under the plans unveiled on Thursday, a finding of gross misconduct will automatically result in a police officer's dismissal unless exceptional circumstances apply.

Independent lawyers will continue to sit on the panel to advise and maintain "rigour", but now in a supporting role.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman said: "Corrupt police officers and those who behave poorly or fail vetting must be kicked out of our forces. For too long our police chiefs have not had the powers they need to root out those who have no place wearing the uniform.

"Now they can take swift and robust action to sack officers who should not be serving our communities."

Policing minister Chris Philp said confidence in forces has been "rocked" and "public trust must be restored", adding: "These changes will ensure that police chiefs will have the ability to act fast to remove officers guilty of serious misconduct or who are poorly performing."

The outcome of the hearings will still be determined by a majority panel decision and continue to take place in public.

Government officials are looking at creating a list of criminal offences that would automatically amount to gross misconduct upon conviction and are also exploring the idea of expanding the rights of police and crime commissioners to challenge disciplinary decisions to make sure chief constables are being held to account for their rulings.

Echoing his claims, PFEW national chairman Steve Hartshorn said: "Chief constables presiding once again over misconduct hearings is a huge retrograde step during a pivotal moment where we are looking to improve the service and restore public confidence.

"Legally qualified chairs were introduced for sound and legally reasoned judgments, reduced appeals, fair and consistent decisions, greater transparency and increased public confidence. It was a system which was working, and the Government should have taken steps towards strengthening the role of LQCs, who were unbiased and free of undue political and social pressures.

"A return to the dark days, a return to kangaroo courts, whereby an officer is already guilty in the eyes of the chief officer before any evidence is heard, and they already know what outcome they want to see, is deeply concerning."

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said: "Labour has been calling for over two years for the complete overhaul of the police misconduct and vetting systems and these reforms are long overdue.

"But as well as being too slow, the Conservatives are also not going far enough to raise standards, root out abuse and restore confidence in the vital work the police do to keep communities safe."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Footage emerged of Spanish players laughing at the Rubiales kiss incident

Embattled Luis Rubiales sends Fifa new footage of Spanish players laughing at Jenni Hermoso kiss

Israel Palestinians

One killed after Palestinian drives into soldiers at West Bank checkpoint

Firefighters and fire engines line the streets

At least 64 killed in Johannesburg building fire

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea says it simulated nuclear attacks on South Korea

Crime and Policing Minister slams Mayor of London's ULEZ plans as it 'imposes huge costs on people with lower incomes.'

Minister slams 'completely out of order' Sadiq Khan over Ulez which 'imposes huge costs' on low income families

Chris Philp has backed calls to move the Notting Hill Carnival if police want that

Move the Notting Hill Carnival from West London's narrow streets if Met says it's too dangerous, policing minister says

Breaking
Ben Wallace has formally resigned

Ben Wallace formally quits as defence secretary as he warns 'the world will get more insecure and more unstable'

A deadly blaze broke out in the apartment building on Thursday.

More than 60 dead after deadly blaze engulfs apartment block housing homeless people in Johannesburg

The estimated number of waiting list deaths has doubled in five years.

Deaths on the NHS waiting list double in five years as critics slam ‘decade of underinvestment’ in health service

Tropical Weather

One dead as Idalia blows through Georgia as tropical storm

An 1800 Draped Bust Dollar, one of the coins found in the lead box believed to have been placed in the base of a monument by cadets almost two centuries ago, in West Point, New York

Time capsule that appeared to contain only silt yields centuries-old coins

Wednesday evening saw a rare super blue moon light up the skies

Rare super blue moon appears over British skies for first and only time this year

Zara Aleena's killer refused to attend his sentencing, like Lucy Letby, but the father of a murdered police officer said the government's plans could be hard to enforce

Plans to force criminals to attend sentencing after killers refuse to face justice are 'complex and dangerous'

Tropical Weather

Idalia weakens to tropical storm after hitting Florida as powerful hurricane

The Edinburgh Academy

Top private school says sorry for 'brutal and unrestrained' treatment, including 'children being paid to swim naked'

Gabon Coup

Gabon soldiers say they have appointed republican guard chief as head of state

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pret has been fined £800,000 for the incident

Pret A Manger fined £800,000 after staff member locked in walk-in freezer for two and a half hours
Canada Ontario Bee Crash

Drivers told to close windows after five million bees fall off lorry

Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un

Putin and Kim Jong Un 'exchange letters' as Russia 'turns to North Korea for munitions'

Police are hunting two men in connection with the attempted abduction of an 11-year-old girl in Bromley on Saturday.

Men 'try to kidnap girl, 11' in south London before she is saved by heroic stranger

Angeles Bejar has been hospitalised

Mother of Spanish FA chief Luis Rubiales hospitalised amid hunger strike in church after son kisses female player
Mitch McConnell

Mitch McConnell appears to briefly freeze up again

Spain Tomatina

Revellers hurl tomatoes at each other in Spanish town’s Tomatina party

Police want to speak to this man

Shocking moment caught on CCTV shows pensioner and pet labradoodle attacked by crazed dog

United States Russia North Korea

Putin and Kim Jong Un traded letters as Russia seeks munitions, White House says

The Government have made the Letby inquiry statutory - allowing a judge to order NHS bosses to appear

Lucy Letby inquiry given powers to compel NHS bosses to face questioning over baby murders

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has claimed that he had no support for his mental health after his army tour in Afghanistan - despite saying in a 2017 interview that Prince William had encouraged him to get therapy upon his return.

Prince Harry claims he had no mental health support after Afghan tour despite once saying William suggested therapy
The Duke of Sussex opened up in the new docuseries.

Harry reveals he was left 'lying in foetal position' after Afghanistan tour as it triggered 'trauma' about Diana's death
Meghan Markle played Rachel Zane in Suits

Royal Family asked Suits creator to 'rewrite script' so Meghan Markle did not have to say 'sensitive' word

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Iain Duncan Smith on trade with China.

'We are a country that believes in the rule of law': Sir Iain Duncan Smith gives his views on trade with China
James O'Brien blasts Foreign Secretary James Clevery's visit to China.

'He's there with a begging bowl': James O'Brien on James Cleverly's 'inevitable' visit to China
'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Sadiq Khan's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes

'A heck of a charge': Sangita Myska questions Mayor's suggestion that Tories are sacrificing public health for votes
James O'Brien

'A desiccated poster girl for delusion and denial': James O'Brien reacts to Nadine Dorries' delayed resignation
Caller on ULEZ

'This is the day London's economy will die': Caller vents as ULEZ expansion is implemented

Sangita Myska

'It's just totally disingenuous': Sangita Myska reacts to Braverman's push for police to investigate 'every theft'
Gavin Barwell says the anti-Tory vote will be split in the upcoming by-election

Nadine Dorries’s resignation has triggered the 'most interesting by-election' for years, says former Tory insider
Caller criticises Sadiq Khan for worsening London's air quality

Sadiq Khan is 'mostly responsible' for the decrease in London's air quality, says caller

James O'Brien on Donald Trump mugshot

'You realise how fragile stability is': James O'Brien brands Donald Trump 'depraved' after mugshot revealed
ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

ULEZ has been 'weaponised' by 'conspiracy theorists', Sadiq Khan says

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit