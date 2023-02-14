Police 'save Easter' after cracking case of 200,000 stolen Creme Eggs

By Hannah Holland

A man has been charged with theft after a trailer-load of creme eggs, worth an estimated £40,000, were stolen from an industrial unit.

The police managed to crack the case when their easter egg hunt led them to a vehicle on the M42 motorway and they were able to arrest an individual "presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny", the West Mercia force shared on Twitter.

West Mercia police added that officers had "saved Easter" by recovering £40,000 worth of confectionery after the "eggs-travagent theft" on 11 February.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service's Market Drayton station replied to news the haul had been recovered, telling police "eggcellent work by all involved".

Police shared that a number of other chocolate varieties were stolen from the unit in Stafford Park.

32-year-old, Joby Pool, has been charged with two counts of theft and another of criminal damage, after a chain lock was reportedly broken.

Cadbury's Creme Egg is the UK's best-selling confectionery item between New Year's Day and Easter, giving officers further reason to ensure the alleged thief didn't egg-scape.