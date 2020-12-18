Police hunting for 'rare' whale skull taken from beach in England

18 December 2020, 19:01

Police are hoping to trace this whale skull that was taken from a beach
Police are hoping to trace this whale skull that was taken from a beach. Picture: Police Scotland
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Police are hunting for a "rare" whale skull that was taken from a beach in northern England, which experts had hoped to study.

Officers for Police Scotland said the bones were removed from Cocklawburn Beach near Berwick-upon-Tweed at some point between 19 and 22 October.

Remains of the northern bottlenose whale originally washed up near Cape Wrath in the far north of Scotland in 2018, which is why Scottish officers are involved in the investigation.

The carcass was then moved to the northern English beach in October, where it was being monitored by the John Muir Trust.

It planned to remove the 45kg skull - that measures 100cm x 60 x 60 - to National Museums Scotland where it would have been studied by experts.

Read more: Cafes and shops to reopen in Scotland as Covid measures eased

Read more: Secondary school exams in Scotland cancelled next year over Covid

The whale skull was removed from an English beach after originally washing up in Scotland
The whale skull was removed from an English beach after originally washing up in Scotland. Picture: Police Scotland

Detective Sergeant Billy Telford, of Police Scotland's wildlife crime unit, said: "Whales, dolphins and porpoises are protected species in Scottish/UK coastal areas, and this includes their remains.

"People may not be aware that it is illegal to remove their remains from beaches and other coastal areas.

"This particular item had been earmarked for study.

"It is a rare example of this species in Scotland and therefore is of significant scientific interest to improve both our understanding of the species and its protection.

"It is a very big and unusual item and someone must know of its whereabouts. If you do then please contact Police Scotland so we can arrange for its return to the museum."

Read more: PM 'hopes to avoid' third lockdown but doesn't rule it out

Read more: Only 'very narrow' path to Brexit trade deal remains - Barnier

In Scotland, it is illegal to possess any part of a whale, dolphin or porpoise without having a licence. Any remains belonging to such species should not be removed from coastal areas.

Andrew Kitchener, principal curator of vertebrates at National Museums Scotland, said: "It is important that this skull of a bottle-nosed whale is returned so it can be added to the internationally significant collection of marine mammals which we hold at National Museums Scotland.

"Strandings of this mammal are rare and examples such as this can contribute greatly to the knowledge we hold about these incredible animals and provide a valuable resource to enable further future scientific study of the species and its ecosystem."

Officers have been using other methods of enquiry before issuing their appeal for information on Friday.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Public health minister Joe Fitzpatrick has resigned after record numbers of drugs-related deaths in Scotland

Scottish public health minister resigns after record drugs deaths
Mike Pence said he "didn't feel a thing" when getting the coronavirus vaccine

US Vice President Mike Pence receives Covid vaccine live on TV
Mike Pence receiving his vaccine shot

US Vice-President Mike Pence receives coronavirus vaccination live on TV
Construction at Iran's Fordo nuclear facility

Iran builds underground nuclear facility amid US tensions

Lorries wait in line along the hard shoulder of the M20 motorway in Kent

Lorries queue for miles along M20 in Kent as Brexit trade deal deadline draws near
A protesting farmer child shows his skill as others prepare food

Indian prime minister offers to address concerns of protesting farmers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

What are the Christmas Covid rules for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland?

Christmas Covid rules: The guidance for England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland
Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
LBC explains the rules around the current Christmas rules

Covid 19: What are the current Christmas coronavirus rules?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Impact of Covid-19 is "not a debate," says frontline worker

Frontline NHS worker's harrowing tale of life with Long-Covid
Nick questioned the Schools Minister over comments made by Jacob Rees-Mogg

'Is it a political stunt?" Nick Ferrari grills Minister over Unicef comments by Tory MP
The Tory MP has been challenged to visit a UNICEF food bank

'Jacob Rees-Mogg should come visit a food bank before commenting in Commons'
'Low Traffic Neighbourhood cycle lanes are a health disaster,' says taxi driver

London's 'Low Traffic Neighbourhood cycle lanes are health disaster,' says taxi driver
Nick challenged the Home Secretary on the pay of the former top adviser

Nick Ferrari challenges Priti Patel over pay rise for Dominic Cummings
'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

'PM must stop fearing being called the Grinch who stole Christmas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London