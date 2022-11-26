Police searching for man who 'tried to kidnap' 15-year-old girl at Manchester bus stop

The alleged attempted kidnapper drove a dark hatchback, police said. Picture: Getty

By Adam Solomons

Police are hunting a driver accused of trying to force a 15-year-old girl into his car.

The male motorist behind the wheel of a dark hatchback was caught on CCTV at around 6.15pm on Monday evening.

Greater Manchester Police were alerted to the incident, which took place between two roundabouts on Monton Green, by her parents.

After consulting further surveillance footage, police say the incident is "possibly linked" to two more attempted kidnappings in Salford.

Detective Inspector Chris Horsfield said: “The victims have been left extremely shaken up by this encounter and it’s very important that we get this man identified and off the streets as soon as possible.

“We believe that the man we want to speak to may have been driving a dark-coloured hatchback car, but we need to review dashcam footage to identify the make, model and registration plate.

A teenage girl was approached by a man at a bus stop between the two roundabouts on Monton Green. Picture: Google Street View

“We are appealing to drivers in the areas on the dates and times above to please submit their dashcam footage to us, so our specialised officers can go through and analyse it."

Operation Wraith has now been set up, with a specific team of detectives on the case.

They are asking to speak to motorists who were driving at the following nearby locations: Rocky Lane/Monton Green/Monton High Street on Monday 21 November 2022 between 6-7pm; Mossfield Road/Ackworth Road, Swinton on Monday 21 November 2022 between 8-9am; and Liverpool Street (Salford), between Fitzwarren Street and Albion Way on Wednesday 16 November 2022 between 7:45-8:20pm.