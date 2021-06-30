Police search for man seen on CCTV after child, 5, grabbed in Brick Lane

Police issued CCTV of a man they want to speak to. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Police have issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace after a boy aged 5 was grabbed on Brick Lane in east London.

Officers were called at 6.42pm on Friday to a report that a man had approached the boy while he walked home from school on Brick Lane.

The man is alleged to have followed the boy before trying to grab him by the hand. The boy was with two other family members and the group took him to a family friend's home before alerting police.

Officers issued a CCTV image of a man they want to trace. Police want to find the man who they described as being of Asian appearance, aged in his 20s or 30s. He was wearing a navy jumper, black jeans, black trainers and a black hat at the time of the incident.

The boy was unhurt after the incident.

An investigation is ongoing and detectives have been pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, including a comprehensive search of CCTV cameras in the area.

Police said they had not received reports of any similar incidents in the area.

Anyone who can identify the man, or who was other information about the incident, is asked to call police on 101 or tweet MetCC, providing the reference 6617/25JUN.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111