Police search for man after Ukraine collection box stolen from London café

By Megan Hinton

Police are searching for a man, wanted in connection with the theft of money being collected to help those affected by the conflict in Ukraine.

Police in Newham are appealing for help identifying a man who they believe stole around £100 out of a collection box.

Shortly after midday on Thursday, 3 March, a collection box was taken from the Sawmill café in West Ham Lane, Stratford.

The box is thought to have contained around £100.

The male suspect ran away from the location, chased by a member of staff, and was driven away in a car.

The Met police have now released an image of a man sought in connection with the incident.

This man was seen by witnesses to place an object in a car, and was photographed as he ran around to the other side of the car.

Enquiries are ongoing in respect of this vehicle.

If you know the man in the picture, officer are asking the public to please call 101 and quote reference 4698/05mar.