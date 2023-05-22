Police searching for TikTok 'prankster' who seemingly filmed himself entering stranger's home uninvited

By Chris Samuel

Police are searching for a controversial TikTok "prankster" who shared a video of himself appearing to walk into a stranger's home uninvited.

Bacari Ogarro, who goes by "Mizzy" online, has been heavily criticised after the video was posted on social media two weeks ago.

The Metropolitan Police now say they are carrying out enquiries to trace the 18-year-old, from Hackney, north London.

The video shows Mr Ogarro and others enter through the open door of a house while the family was at home as he films a "tour" of the property.

The clip begins with him saying: "Walking into random houses, let's go", before he and two others walk through the front door, which had been left open.

Once inside, Mr Ogarro sits on a sofa before being asked to leave by a man who enters the living room.

The force said in a statement: "Attempts are currently being made by officers from the Central East Command Unit to locate the man so that he can be dealt with for a suspected breach of a Community Protection Notice issued last May."

Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway of the Met's Central East Command Unit, responsible for policing in Hackney and Tower Hamlets, added: "We are aware that this video has been widely shared both on social and mainstream media, and understand the concern caused by its content.

"I would like to reassure the public that we are taking the matter very seriously and are conducting an investigation, including enquiries to locate the man seen in the video.

"We have spoken with the homeowners and will continue to liaise with them in regards to our action on this matter."

Police are also investigating other videos made by the self-described content creator.

In one clip posted on his now deleted TikTok account, Mr Ogarro filmed himself approaching an elderly woman who was sitting with her dog in a park before picking up the pet and appearing to run away with it.

Other clips show the teenager appearing to enter a man's car claiming "it's my Uber", ride an e-bike through a supermarket and tear up books in a library.

Mr Ogarro told the Independent said he went to house the following day to apologise to the homeowner as he felt "sympathy and remorse", and that he "wouldn't do that again".

He says that in other videos apparent victims had been in on the prank.

A TikTok spokesman said: "Our Community Guidelines are clear that we prohibit content promoting criminal activity. In relation to this issue, we have banned accounts for violating these guidelines."