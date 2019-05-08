Leicestershire Police Hunting For Dangerous Dog Following Attack

Police are hunting for a white Staffordshire terrier type dog. Picture: PA

Police in Leicester are hunting for a dangerous dog which attacked a person on Tuesday.

Officers took to to social media to warn residents in the Braunstone Park area of Leicester not to approach the animal, but to call 999 immediately if they saw it.

Dog wardens have joined the search for the "white and similar to a Staffy terrier" dog.

Reports suggest the dog caused minor injuries to the victim near a leisure centre in Braunstone Park.

Police tweeted to say: "Incident in the Braunstone Park area. Please be aware there is currently a dangerous dog on the loose. Dog is white and looks similar to a Staffy Terrier."

Officers have said enquiries are still ongoing to identify the dog concerned.

"There is no immediate concern in the area of Braunstone Park or the leisure centre, however please remain vigilant and report any concerns to 101 quoting incident reference 170 07/05/19," the force said.