Police Hunting Hammer Attack Man

8 May 2019, 07:49

Police are hunting the 42-year-old for a hammer attack.
Police are hunting the 42-year-old for a hammer attack. Picture: Met Police

Police are hunting a man following a "vicious" domestic hammer attack which left the victim with facial injuries.

Satheesan Appu, aged 42, is wanted by detectives after a domestic assault which left his victim with a facial injury.

He is also wanted by police for threats to kill.

Police said that Appu is known to frequent East Ham and Ilford, but could be in the Newham or Redbridge area. 

The officer leading the hunt, PC Dave Whaley said: “My team and I are committed to finding Appu and bringing him into custody.

“The victim, in this case, remains very worried that Appu remains at large in London and we need the public’s help in order to locate and arrest him.”

Officers described him as an Asian man with black hair and a moustache, however, they warn he may have shaved off his moustache in order to conceal his appearance. He is 5ft 9” tall.

Police describe him as dangerous and warn the public not to approach him, but to call 999.

