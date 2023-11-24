Breaking News

Police shoot man dead in east London

The shooting took place in Weston Green on Thursday night. Picture: Google

By Kit Heren

Police have shot a man dead in east London this evening.

Officers said they went to an address in Weston Green in Dagenham at about 8pm on Thursday night.

The man who lived there called them and said he wanted to take his own life. He also said he had loaded guns.

Armed officers went to the address. Officer said they tried to engage with the man "to bring the incident to a safe conclusion".

But "shortly before 21:00hrs shots were fired by police," they said.

Officers provided first aid but the man died at around 9.30pm.

Police said they found a non-police firearm at the scene, and that no one else was in the house at the time.

Commander Kyle Gordon, Frontline Policing Commander for North and East London, said: "My thoughts are with the loved ones of the man who has died, with the local community in Dagenham and the officers involved in this incident.

"While formal identification has yet to take place, officers believe he was aged 40. His next of kin has been informed.

"They will receive our full support.”

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards was made aware immediately after the incident and the Independent Office for Police Conduct has been informed.